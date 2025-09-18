Salford Councillors Reject Plan to Curb Anti-Social Behaviour by Off-Road Vehicles

Liberal Democrat councillors in Salford proposed a new plan to tackle anti-social behaviour caused by off-road vehicles, but Labour councillors running the city voted against it, arguing that existing measures are sufficient.

Salford city councillors have voted against a motion proposing a new plan to address anti-social behaviour associated with off-road vehicles. The motion, brought forward by Liberal Democrat councillors Paul Heilbron and Jonathan Moore during a September 17 council meeting, urged the implementation of measures to combat the 'serious problems' caused by motorbikes, quad bikes, scramblers, and e-bikes.

Heilbron and Moore highlighted the urgency of the issue, particularly around Clifton Country Park, Ordsall Park, and Salford Quays. They advocated for a comprehensive long-term plan that includes the use of bollards and fencing, as well as a multi-agency summit to tackle the problem. Labour councillors, who control Salford Civic Centre, countered that they are already actively working to prevent anti-social behaviour related to off-road vehicles.Coun Barbara Bentham, the lead member for neighbourhoods, environment, and community safety, acknowledged the significant issue of off-road vehicles in the city, noting resident concerns about intimidation. She emphasized that several of the measures proposed in the motion are already in place, including local resilience forums, which bring together the council and its partners to discuss community issues. Bentham stated that physical deterrents are employed where appropriate. Despite this response, Moore maintained that additional efforts are required to effectively address the problems plaguing the city. Heilbron echoed this sentiment, stressing the need for a tailored summit on anti-social behaviour related to off-road vehicles to demonstrate the council's commitment to the issue and its seriousness in the community. The motion was ultimately rejected after a vote in the council chamber





