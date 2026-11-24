Christa Cleary and Simon McQuillan receive prison sentences for leading a major drug ring in Salford that supplied class A and B drugs between August 2024 and October 2025. Key conspirators also face imprisonment and suspended sentences.

Christa Cleary and Simon McQuillan have been sentenced to imprisonment for their leading roles in a significant drug trafficking operation that distributed cocaine and cannabis throughout Salford. The Crown Court case revealed that the group systematically supplied illegal substances to local customers, engaging in a conspiracy that spanned from August 2024 to October 2025. This organized criminal network operated two distinct drug lines, one based in Clifton and the other in Swinton, ensuring a steady flow of narcotics into the community.

Leadership Roles in Drug Network

Christa Cleary, 37, of Bourne Avenue, Swinton, served as the head of the operation, exercising authority and instructing other members to facilitate the supply of drugs. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs and was jailed for six years, a sentence that came as she wept in the dock. Judge Nicholas Dean KC noted that she sought to minimize her involvement and presumed herself a victim of the proceedings, despite her central role in directing the criminal enterprise.

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Serving as the bookkeeper for the racket was Carrie Anderson, 40, of Delamere Avenue, Swinton, who was arrested just one month into the operation. Anderson had previously been sentenced to four years and four months in prison for her part in the conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs. Her early arrest did not dismantle the network, as other key figures stepped in to maintain the flow of drugs and manage the financial records.

Operational Mechanics and Distribution

Emma Page, 35, of Ludlow Avenue, Swinton, acted as the driving force behind the Clifton drug line, sending out advertising messages, communicating with customers, and arranging deliveries. She was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, with requirements to complete a 12-month drug rehabilitation program and a two-year probation period. Page pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs and is also required to attend the women's problem-solving court.

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Jason Barnett, 38, facilitated the distribution network by making deliveries under the direction of Emma Page and dealing directly with customers. Barnett was already subject to a community order at the start of the offending period, which did not prevent his involvement in the larger conspiracy. His role was critical in ensuring that the products advertised by Page reached the intended buyers in a timely manner.

Swinton Line and Support Roles

Simon McQuillan, 41, of Thornfield Crescent, Little Hulton, controlled the Swinton drug line, dealing directly with customers, handling money, and maintaining records of debts. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs and was jailed for two and a half years. McQuillan took over responsibilities from Carrie Anderson after her arrest, demonstrating the resilient nature of the criminal structure. He hugged his wife before being sent to prison, marking a stark contrast to the emotional breakdown shown by Cleary.

Jennifer McQuillan, 40, of Thornfield Crescent, Little Hulton, assisted her husband by weighing and bagging drugs and transferring money, though she had no control over the drug lines. She was handed a 16-month imprisonment sentence suspended for two years, along with a two-year probation requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. The court recognized her supportive but subordinate role in the operation, resulting in a sentence that allowed for her release under strict conditions.

Judicial Response and Sentencing Rationale

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Nicholas Dean KC emphasized the grave harm caused by the supply of cocaine, stating that those selling it sustain addiction, damage others, and contribute to associated criminality. He noted that all defendants were aware of these consequences, with some having experienced drug addiction themselves. The judge's remarks underscored the broader social impact of the drugs trade, linking the individuals in the dock to the wider cycle of harm in the community.

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The coordinated effort to dismantle this two-line network highlights the judicial system's approach to high-level drug conspiracies. By sentencing the ringleaders to significant prison terms and imposing strict conditions on support staff, the Crown Court aims to disrupt the supply chain and deter future involvement in similar criminal activities. The varying sentences reflect the specific roles and levels of responsibility assumed by each individual within the organized group.