Salford Man's Death Leads to Police Standards Referral and Domestic Abuse Investigation

Greater Manchester Police are investigating the death of Lewis Kent, with a referral to the Professional Standards Directorate following the arrest of a woman on suspicion of domestic abuse. The 29-year-old was found dead at his Salford flat on Good Friday. His mother has paid tribute to her son, calling him a 'gentle giant'. The investigation is ongoing.

The tragic death of Lewis Kent, a 29-year-old man found at his Salford flat, has prompted a referral to Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Professional Standards Directorate (PSD) following the arrest of a woman on suspicion of domestic abuse offences. The case is now under scrutiny, with investigators exploring all avenues to determine the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Lewis was discovered unresponsive at his home on Gus Risman Street, Weaste, on Good Friday, April 3rd, by his mother, Debbie. She had gone to check on him after he failed to send his usual morning text, a deviation from his routine that raised immediate concern. The subsequent discovery of his body led to an immediate police response and the initiation of an investigation. A 30-year-old woman was initially arrested in connection with the case, facing suspicion of domestic abuse offences. She has since been released on bail pending further inquiries, highlighting the ongoing nature of the investigation. The referral to PSD indicates a thorough examination of the police response and any prior interactions related to the situation. \The discovery of Lewis' body was a heartbreaking moment for his family, particularly his mother Debbie, who described him as a 'gentle giant' with a loving heart. She shared touching memories of her son, highlighting his unique personality, including his humorous one-liners and his ability to speak his mind. Lewis was described as a 'brave soul' who had overcome numerous challenges in his life. Debbie also emphasized his loyalty and the depth of the love he shared with his family and friends. Lewis was diagnosed with autism and ADHD, contributing to his established routines, which made his absence from his morning texts noticeable and prompted his mother's visit to his flat. This routine and the strong bond with his mother played a critical role in the events leading up to the discovery. His mother's description of Lewis paints a picture of a well-loved individual, with her heartfelt tribute echoing the profound loss felt by those who knew him. He was a devoted Manchester United fan, demonstrating his unwavering loyalty. Debbie's actions and the information provided help paint a detailed picture of the man Lewis Kent was, alongside the circumstances around his death. His mother's statements are a poignant testament to the impact he had on the lives of others, marking the need for the continuation of a thorough investigation.\The investigation into Lewis Kent's death is ongoing, with police actively pursuing leads and gathering evidence. The referral to the PSD underscores the seriousness with which the case is being treated, aiming to ensure transparency and accountability in the handling of any previous domestic abuse reports related to Lewis. Police are examining all potential aspects of his death, encompassing the previous reported crime involving the arrested woman. The PSD will assess the police actions related to any reports of domestic abuse and the investigation, ensuring all protocols were followed properly. The community and family are deeply affected by the incident. A fundraising page has been created to support Lewis's funeral expenses, showing the community's desire to support the family. Further updates will likely be provided as the investigation progresses. This includes any further information regarding the woman's bail conditions, the timeline of events, and findings from the post-mortem. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, and authorities are focused on gathering all relevant details to piece together what occurred. This is a complex investigation that considers several aspects. The outcome of the police enquiry will provide clarity on the circumstances that surrounded Lewis Kent's tragic passing and bring closure to his family and friends. The PSD investigation serves to analyze the force’s response to any prior reports. The continued investigation demonstrates the seriousness of this matter, and those involved hope for further information





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