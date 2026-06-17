Sally Field Recalls Not Understanding Robert Mitchum on The Way West Set and His Meaningful Later Gesture

In a recent podcast interview, Sally Field reveals she could never decipher what co-star Robert Mitchum was saying during their 1967 film The Way West, yet he made a lasting impact with a comment that took decades to understand.

Sally Field , the 79-year-old actress, recently shared a memorable anecdote about her first film role in the 1967 western The Way West , where she worked alongside the legendary Robert Mitchum .

During an appearance on the Talking Pictures podcast, Field admitted that she could never understand a single word Mitchum said while filming. She described how Mitchum would sit with her and speak, but his speech was so mumbling and unclear that she would simply nod and pretend to comprehend, speculating he might have been "stoned" or just naturally difficult to understand.

Despite the communication barrier, Field sensed a kind and accepting tone from Mitchum, and he once told her, "You know, you're one of us," a phrase she didn't fully grasp at the time. Years later, at the People's Choice Awards in the early 1980s, Mitchum, who was then older, stood up as she approached his table and said, "I told you so," finally making the earlier comment click into place for her as a moment of acknowledgment and welcome into the acting community.

Field praised Mitchum as a "wonderful, wonderful actor" who was good to her despite their age difference and his status as a much more established star. She reflected on feeling timid around her co-stars, which also included Richard Widmark and Kirk Douglas, but felt Mitchum's subtle gesture was meaningful.

Field's career has since flourished with acclaimed performances in films like Norma Rae, which won her a Best Actress Oscar in 1979, and Steel Magnolias in 1989, along with a second Best Actress Oscar for Places in the Heart in 1985. She began on television with series such as Gidget, The Flying Nun, and The Girl with Something Extra, and earned an Emmy for Sybil in 1976.

The story highlights a touching, full-circle moment between a young actress starting out and a veteran actor offering quiet support, showcasing the human side of Hollywood's golden era





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