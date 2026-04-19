Salma Hayek, Gigi Hadid, and Anne Hathaway Dazzle at the 'Oscars of Science'

Hollywood stars Salma Hayek, Gigi Hadid, and Anne Hathaway stole the spotlight at the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, showcasing stunning red carpet fashion and celebrating scientific innovation.

The 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, often dubbed the Oscars of Science, saw a constellation of stars gracing the Santa Monica red carpet. Among the most captivating were Salma Hayek , Gigi Hadid , and Anne Hathaway , each making a distinct fashion statement as they celebrated groundbreaking scientific achievements. Hayek, a vision in a figure-hugging black lace gown adorned with sequins and velvet embellishments around the neckline, exuded timeless glamour.

Her dark hair was artfully swept into a chic updo, complemented by striking dangling silver earrings and a collection of chunky rings. Her makeup was equally sophisticated, featuring dramatic smoky eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and a flattering warm blush to accentuate her cheekbones, all finished with a subtle nude matte lip. She arrived beaming, accompanied by her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, who looked dapper in a classic black suit. Gigi Hadid showcased her radiant presence in a stunning halter-style white gown that flowed gracefully. The dress featured a subtle sparkling embellishment near the top, adding a touch of understated luxury. Her blonde locks were partially styled away from her face in a half-updo, maintaining a fresh and modern look. Minimalist yet elegant, she accessorized with small silver earrings and a delicate bracelet on her left wrist. Her makeup mirrored Hayek's sophistication with mascara, a darker nude lip shade, and a touch of blush, ensuring a polished and luminous appearance. Anne Hathaway brought her signature elegance to the event, opting for a sophisticated one-shoulder black dress paired with complementary open-toed black heels. Her dark hair was styled in soft waves, parted to the side and cascading beautifully past her shoulders. She carried a sleek black clutch and added delicate sparkling earrings to her ensemble, along with a stack of silver and gold bracelets on her left wrist, further enhancing her radiant glow. Her makeup was characterized by a light pink blush that highlighted her cheekbones and a rosy pink lip tint, completing a look of refined grace. The ceremony, dedicated to honoring scientists whose discoveries advance human knowledge, provided a glamorous backdrop for these celebrated figures to shine both on and off the red carpet, highlighting the intersection of science, innovation, and Hollywood glamour





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Breakthrough Prize Salma Hayek Gigi Hadid Anne Hathaway Red Carpet Fashion

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Stars Shine Bright at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony: Hayek, Hadid, and Hathaway Dazzle on the Red CarpetSalma Hayek, Gigi Hadid, and Anne Hathaway stole the spotlight at the 12th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, showcasing stunning red carpet fashion. The event, celebrating scientific achievements, was attended by numerous stars who presented a display of glamour and elegance.

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