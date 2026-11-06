Salma Hayek Receives Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award at Women in Film Honors

Salma Hayek was honored with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award at the Women in Film Honors in Beverly Hills, celebrating her advocacy for women and children alongside stars like Sharon Stone.

Salma Hayek took center stage at the Women in Film Honors event in Beverly Hills on Thursday, receiving a prestigious industry accolade. The 60-year-old actress stood alongside Hollywood icons Sharon Stone and Kerry Washington at the starry gathering. The celebration honored leading voices in the entertainment sector while supporting the organization's career and research initiatives.

Hayek Receives Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award

Salma Hayek was presented with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award for her significant contributions to cinema and her dedicated advocacy. The recognition specifically highlights her work supporting the rights of women, children, and immigrants. The Hollywood Reporter cited her film career and humanitarian efforts as the primary reasons for this honor. The award ceremony served as a tribute to her enduring impact on social issues and global representation.

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Salma Hayek Wows in Blue Ruched Gown

Hayek, who recently celebrated her 60th birthday in September, arrived at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in a striking ensemble. She wore a long-sleeved blue dress featuring ruched material around the waist and flashy gold embellishments. The outfit clung to her figure and was paired with black heels and a stylish purse. She accessorized with chunky gold bracelets and matching gold earrings for a cohesive look.

Francois-Henri Pinault Joins Red Carpet

Hayek was accompanied by her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, who dressed in a classic black suit. He wore a white dress shirt with a black tie and sleek black shoes while posing next to his wife. The couple presented a unified front as they walked the red carpet ahead of the festivities. Their attendance underscored the high-profile nature of the evening's proceedings.

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Sharon Stone and Kerry Washington Attend

Sharon Stone, age 68, turned heads on the carpet wearing a long black leather coat secured with a belt. The Basic Instinct actress wore sheer black tights, black pumps, and carried a black purse with her blonde hair combed back. Kerry Washington, 49, opted for a structured jacket with a plunging neckline tied with black and blue fabric. She wore a black lace top, a black miniskirt, and small earrings to complete her look.

Jane Fonda Celebrates at Beverly Hilton

Jane Fonda, the namesake of the award, was also in attendance at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Barefoot In The Park actress wore a chic dark green blazer with matching trousers and green pumps. She accessorized with a dazzling necklace and a warm presence that reflected the event's supportive tone. The gathering aimed to honor current leaders while maintaining the legacy of past honorees.