Salman Toor's Art Bridges Historical Grandeur and Contemporary Queer Identity

An in-depth look at Salman Toor's exhibition at London's Courtauld Gallery, exploring how he blends art historical references with modern depictions of queer South Asian life.

In a sun-drenched studio in Brooklyn, the atmosphere is one of artistic intensity and historical resonance. Sunlight streams through large windows, illuminating a salon-style arrangement of paintings and drawings that cover the walls.

These works are not merely images but vivid depictions of the everyday lives of young, queer South Asian men in New York City. They are shown in intimate and casual settings: lounging on sofas, taking showers, dancing in clubs, riding in cabs, or scrolling through phones while relaxing in bed. Despite the contemporary and personal nature of the subjects, the artistic execution elevates these mundane moments to the level of high art history.

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Artistic Influences And Techniques

The artist skillfully blends various historical influences, including the carnal energy of Goya, the domestic tranquility of Dutch masters, the vibrant colors of Venetian and Mughal painters, and the wit of Hogarth and Daumier. This fusion creates a unique visual language that honors the grandeur of the past while celebrating the reality of the present. The artist, dressed in black, stands amidst shelves of art history books, embodying a deep respect for the teachers who influenced his work.

Yet, his modern attire and persona challenge traditional stereotypes of the academic artist. Salman Toor, the creator of these compelling works, is a 43-year-old painter who has risen to international prominence in a relatively short time. Born in Lahore, Pakistan, he moved to the United States to pursue his education, earning a BFA from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MFA from Pratt Institute.

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His career gained significant traction in the mid-2010s, leading to a breakthrough in 2020 with a solo exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art titled How Will I Know. This show catapulted him into the spotlight, placing him among celebrated contemporaries like Kerry James Marshall and Nicole Eisenman. Since then, his work has been featured in major exhibitions globally, including No Ordinary Love at the Baltimore Museum of Art and a curation at the Venice Biennale in 2024.

Salman Toor European Exhibition

His art is characterized by a marriage of centuries-old artistic references with distinctly contemporary subject matter, creating a bridge between historical techniques and modern identity. Currently, Toor's work is the focus of his first major European exhibition, Salman Toor: Someone Like You, at London's Courtauld Gallery. This venue is particularly fitting, as it houses a leading collection of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist art and is a prestigious center for art history.

Among its treasures is Édouard Manet's A Bar at the Folies-Bergère, a painting that has directly inspired Toor's own The Bar on East 13th. Manet's work depicts an exhausted barmaid behind a marble counter, reflecting the lively yet detached atmosphere of the Folies-Bergère cabaret. Toor reimagines this scene by replacing the barmaid with a queer South Asian man, adorned in violet ribbons and a velvet waistcoat, who looks out with a similar expression of weary dissociation.

Identity And Art History

This painting, along with others in the exhibition, features recurring characters Toor describes as sissy boys, who serve as prototypes of bohemian life. Toor draws strong parallels between himself and Manet, noting that both artists pull from the past to paint the present, elevating scenes of everyday life to the grandeur of the Old Masters.

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This connection underscores the depth of Toor's engagement with art history, as he seeks to give ordinary lives their due and explore the complexities of identity, desire, and belonging through a lens that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.