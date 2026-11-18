Former First Minister Alex Salmond inquired with Lord Advocate Frank Mulholland regarding a potential pardon for William Wallace, a request dismissed due to jurisdictional constraints.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond reportedly requested a formal pardon for the 13th-century Scottish knight William Wallace from Scotland's top law officer. This revelation emerged during a evidence session before the Scottish Affairs Committee, highlighting an unusual intersection of modern politics and medieval history. The exchange provided insight into the nature of private conversations between political leaders and legal officials.

Legal Jurisdiction Barrier for Pardon Request

Lord Advocate Frank Mulholland confirmed to Members of Parliament that the late former First Minister posed the question during a private discussion regarding legal redress for historical figures. Mulholland recalled the interaction as a light-hearted moment but noted that a pardon would be legally impossible under his authority. He explained to Salmond that the request should have been directed to the English legal system because Wallace was convicted south of the Border.

Also read The real reason Harry upstaged William so effortlessly

The medieval Scottish knight was tried and convicted of treason at Westminster Hall in the year 1305. Because the conviction occurred in England, the Lord Advocate of Scotland lacked the jurisdiction to quash the verdict. Mulholland explicitly told Salmond that he was speaking to the wrong legal officer for such a matter.

Historical Context of Wallace Conviction

William Wallace remains a heroic figure in Scotland's past, famously portrayed by Mel Gibson in the Academy Award-winning film Braveheart. The 13th-century nobleman achieved a significant military victory by defeating an English army at the Battle of Stirling Bridge in September 1297. This victory became a defining moment in Scottish history and the struggle for independence.

Advertisement

Despite his military success, Wallace was eventually captured in Robroyston, near Glasgow, and handed over to King Edward I of England. He was subsequently executed in London in 1305 by being hung, drawn, and quartered for high treason and crimes against English civilians. The gravity of his historical status makes the hypothetical pardon request a subject of ongoing public interest.

Political Implications and Witness Testimony

The discussion regarding the Wallace pardon occurred during a broader session focused on the role of the Lord Advocate and political interference in the justice system. Conservative MP Douglas Lumsden reacted to the story by questioning whether Salmond's request might be perceived as an attempt at political interference.

Lord Mulholland responded to Lumsden by stating he did not believe the request was serious. He characterized the conversation as humorous at the time, noting that everyone laughed when he came back with the story. This characterization suggests the inquiry was more of a casual curiosity than a formal political maneuver.

Health Concerns and Career Resignation Details

During the same evidence session, Lord Mulholland provided details about his decision to step down from the role of Lord Advocate in 2016. He cited significant health concerns and the cumulative stress of nine years serving as a law officer during turbulent times. These years included managing the legal and social fallout of the independence referendum, the Clutha pub fire, terrorism cases, and other crises in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Mulholland described feeling physically and mentally washed out by the demands of the job. He mentioned specific health indicators such as weight gain and the unhealthy lifestyle required to maintain energy levels during intense legal battles. He expressed concern about going into an early grave if he did not address these issues promptly.

When asked if the dual role of Lord Advocate and political figure was the cause of his health decline, Mulholland acknowledged the comment as valid but noted that the structural issue was beyond his control. He emphasized that the decision regarding the role structure rested with others, not the officeholder himself. The session concluded with Mulholland providing a candid look at the personal cost of high-level public service.