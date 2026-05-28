Salmonella Cases Hit Highest Level in a Decade in England

The UK Health Security Agency has reported a significant increase in salmonella cases in England, with over 10,400 cases recorded in 2025. The agency warns that many cases are preventable and often caused by simple hygiene mistakes in the home.

Health chiefs have warned that cases of salmonella, a potentially deadly food poisoning bug, have hit their highest level in a decade in England. More than 10,400 cases were recorded in 2025, according to new UK Health Security Agency data.

However, the figures are broadly in line with the previous year, suggesting infections remain stubbornly high rather than sharply rising. The bacteria, commonly found in poultry, eggs and unpasteurised dairy, can cause diarrhoea, vomiting and fever - and in rare cases can be life-threatening. Thirteen outbreaks were recorded last year, involving 269 people - a small fraction of the more than 10,400 total cases. London recorded the highest number of cases, with 2,329 infections reported.

Dr James Cooper, Deputy Director of Food Policy at the Food Standards Agency, said: Public safety is our highest priority and we are working closely with the UKHSA to understand the reasons behind these infections and take action to protect public health. We encourage consumers to check Food Hygiene Ratings at food.gov.uk when they are eating out.

Cases of salmonella have hit their highest level in a decade in England, the latest data shows People can reduce their risk of food poisoning at home by following the 4Cs of food hygiene: chilling, cleaning, cooking and avoiding cross-contamination. Officials warned many cases are preventable and often caused by simple hygiene mistakes in the home, such as undercooking meat, poor storage and cross-contamination in kitchens.

Salmonella is typically spread through contaminated food but can also pass between people or through poor hand hygiene when handling raw ingredients. Young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk of serious illness. Dr Gauri Godbole, Deputy Director for Gastrointestinal Infections at UKHSA, said: We are seeing consistently high levels of gastrointestinal infections in England.

These infections spread in many ways - through contaminated food or water, contact with an infected person, or contact with infected animals or their environment. Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water can help prevent infection. She added that anyone suffering from diarrhoea or vomiting should avoid preparing food for others and stay away from work or school until at least 48 hours after symptoms stop.

Campylobacter - another leading cause of food poisoning - also remained widespread, with nearly 69,400 cases reported in 2025, reinforcing concerns about persistently high levels of foodborne illness. Meanwhile, separate figures show that listeria infections continue to pose a serious risk, particularly to vulnerable groups. This UKHSA chart shows the number of salmonella cases recorded in England each year There were 181 cases reported in England and Wales last year, including 28 deaths.

Among pregnancy-related infections where outcomes were known, nearly a third resulted in miscarriage or stillbirth. Listeria is typically caught through contaminated chilled or ready-to-eat foods and, while often mild, can lead to life-threatening complications in older people, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions. Simple steps such as washing hands thoroughly, keeping raw and cooked foods separate and refrigerating leftovers promptly can significantly reduce the risk of infection





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