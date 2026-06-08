Salon owner helps people with severely matted hair, says it's often a sign of 'invisible burden'

Serenity Loves, a salon in the UK, has helped over 50 people with severely matted hair in the past year. The owner, Jo Bevilacqua, believes that many cases can be treated with patience, skill, and compassion. She warns against forcefully yanking apart knots, which can lead to breakage and scalp damage.

People battling severely matted hair are frequently suffering in silence, convinced that shaving it all off is their only solution. However, salon owner Jo Bevilacqua believes many cases can be successfully treated with the right combination of patience, skill and compassion.

Jo, founder of Serenity Loves, has created a specialist hair detangling and dematting service after witnessing a rising number of clients struggling with severe matting connected to mental health difficulties, illness and challenging life circumstances. She said: Behind every case of severely matted hair is a person and a story. This isn't about vanity or neglect. Often, it's a visible sign that someone has been carrying an invisible burden.

Over the past year, Serenity Loves has assisted more than 50 people experiencing severe hair matting. Cases have been associated with depression, anxiety, bereavement, hospital stays, disabilities, chronic illness, caring responsibilities and neurodiversity. What has surprised Jo most is the number of people who feel too embarrassed to seek help. She said: We've met people who have been living with matted hair for months or even years because they were too ashamed to ask for help.

Many have told us they felt isolated, judged and completely alone. Since posting some of its remarkable transformations online, Serenity Loves has received enquiries from across the UK, with videos amassing hundreds of thousands of views. For anyone battling severe tangles or matting, Jo's message is straightforward: do not panic. Many people assume shaving their hair is the only option, but in many cases far more hair can be saved than they realise.

She also warned against forcefully yanking apart knots, which can lead to breakage and scalp damage, and urges those whose hair has become severely matted close to the scalp to seek professional assistance sooner rather than later. One of Serenity Loves' most unforgettable cases involved a young girl whose severe mental health struggles had caused her hair to form what her father described as a solid ball. After two-and-a-half days of painstaking work, much of her hair was preserved.

Jo said: The emotional impact of these transformations is often far greater than the physical one. Seeing someone look in the mirror and recognise themselves again is something our team will never take for granted. We want people to know there is no judgement and that help is available. We are also fundraising to build a support pot so that people who desperately need help, but cannot afford the service, are not left suffering in silence





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Serenity Loves Jo Bevilacqua Severely Matted Hair Mental Health Hair Detangling

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