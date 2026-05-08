Sam Allardyce Says Harry Maguire Should Consider Rejecting England Call-up

Former England manager Sam Allardyce believes Harry Maguire should reconsider his availability for the World Cup after Thomas Tuchel's 'harsh' comments on the Manchester United defender. Allardyce felt Tuchel's comments were 'a bit harsh' and said Maguire should 'reconsider' his availability for England ahead of this summer's World Cup.

Ex- England manager Sam Allardyce says Harry Maguire should consider rejecting an England call-up for the World Cup after Thomas Tuchel ’s “harsh” comments on the Manchester United defender.

Maguire, 33, was included in Tuchel’s expanded 35-man squad for the friendlies with Uruguay and Japan back in March. Following Maguire’s England recall, Three Lions boss Tuchel said at the time: “As I said, this is the last camp before the trip to the US, so it’s also my final chance to get to know new players, to learn about them and see how they fit in.

“Harry isn’t a new player in an England shirt, of course, but he’s new to me in this camp. “I want to observe how he interacts with other players, see him on the pitch, understand what he’s capable of, and gather enough insight to make clear decisions. ” Tuchel was less praiseworthy of Maguire after England’s draw with Uruguay and said he was his fifth-choice for the centre-back position going into the World Cup.

Assessing Maguire’s performance, Tuchel said: “I got exactly what I thought, solid, solid central-defender play.

“That’s what he does. Very good on the ball, very calm, strong in the air and in the weapon for set-pieces.

“I haven’t changed my mind, but I see other players I like to start for us, I see other players ahead with a different profile. “I see Ezri Konsa ahead, I see Marc Guehi ahead. It’s no secret. I see Trevoh Chalobah on the level of mobility was slightly ahead of him.

Also John Stones, but he had injuries, so he needed to come to camp. ” Asked whether Maguire would be in the England squad if it was named back then, Tuchel added: “If, if, if. We don’t need to name the squad tomorrow. He did a good game.

“He did what he does for Man Utd. He did it straight away. I’m very happy with him. To be honest, I haven’t changed my mind.

I got everything I expected from him.

“If I have to name it tomorrow, we have a lot of injuries, he could be in it. Who else would be there in the centre of defence? ” Allardyce felt Tuchel’s comments were “a bit harsh” and says Maguire should “reconsider” his availability for England ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

“It’s a bit harsh,” Allardyce told Footy Accumulators. “Harry endured such a difficult time at Manchester United when the club tried to belittle him – especially the manager at the time. “He’s lost his captaincy, his place in the England squad, and has been criticised so heavily in the last few years. He’s taken every criticism on the chin and is proving everyone wrong.

” Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand, meanwhile, accused Tuchel of “insulting” Maguire with his comments during the international break





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