Sam Bankman-Fried discusses his secret romance with former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison in the new Amazon docuseries, revealing personal dynamics during the FTX collapse.

Sam Bankman-Fried has disclosed intimate details of his romantic involvement with Caroline Ellison in a new documentary series premiering on Amazon on November 30. The 34-year-old, currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for fraud related to the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX, discusses how the relationship developed alongside the financial empire he built.

Romance And Professional Risks

Bankman-Fried explains that his relationship with Ellison, the 32-year-old CEO of Alameda Research, was fraught with tension due to the severe conflict of interest it created. He feared that their romantic connection could destroy Alameda Research, the trading firm he established and which operated as a sister company to FTX. Despite these professional risks, the two began communicating through love notes shared via Google Docs, the platform Bankman-Fried preferred for all personal correspondence.

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The documentary, titled The Boy Who Stole Billions?, reveals that the romance began with an incident in a Hong Kong nightclub. Ellison attempted to dance with Bankman-Fried, a move that made him so uncomfortable that he fled the scene. This initial rejection did not deter Ellison, who pursued the relationship with intensity that initially scared off the FTX co-founder. Their eventual union required them to maintain strict secrecy, with Bankman-Fried insisting they keep their affair hidden from the public and even from key executives at Alameda.

Communication Style And Personal Conflicts

A significant portion of their relationship unfolded through text-based communication on Google Docs rather than voice calls. Ellison expressed strong romantic feelings in these documents, stating that her emotions consumed much of her brain space. She acknowledged Bankman-Fried's difficulties in dating but affirmed her desire to be with him. In response, Bankman-Fried admitted to stalling because he struggled to feel pleasure, a symptom he associated with his psychological state during the period.

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Ellison's attraction to Bankman-Fried was partly fueled by his intellectual prowess, as she noted his performance in high school math competitions. She had previously described her ideal partner as someone with significant power and physical strength, traits she apparently found in the MIT graduate. However, their personal lives were complicated by Ellison's interest in polyamory and her desire for more public displays of affection, such as having dates and sharing physical intimacy openly. Bankman-Fried's inability to provide the emotional validation she sought became a source of ongoing friction between them.

Legal Consequences And Testimony

The secret relationship ended when Ellison decided to cooperate with federal investigators, ultimately providing testimony that contributed to Bankman-Fried's conviction. He is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc in Santa Barbara County, California, where he recorded interviews for the documentary. The film portrays the power dynamics of their relationship, including the fact that Ellison handpicked her position by Bankman-Fried and reported directly to him while running Alameda Research.

The documentary series premieres on Amazon on November 30 and features Bankman-Fried discussing the $8 billion in customer funds he was convicted of looting. Ellison declined to participate in the production. The series aims to provide insight into the personal and professional decisions that led to one of the largest financial collapses in history, highlighting how a private affair intersected with public corporate failure.