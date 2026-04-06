Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold tied the knot with Katie Hoofnagle, attended by Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld and other NFL stars. The wedding followed Allen and Steinfeld's announcement of their first child.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold celebrated a significant milestone this weekend, exchanging vows with his longtime partner, Katie Hoofnagle, in a ceremony filled with NFL star power. The wedding, held on Friday, April 3rd, brought together a constellation of football celebrities, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld .

Their presence was especially noteworthy, as it came just a day after the couple announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl. A source close to the event exclusively told People that Allen and Steinfeld were a joy to watch on the dance floor, clearly reveling in the festivities. The wedding marks a personal triumph for Darnold, and a joyous occasion for the gathered guests. The event also highlighted the strong bonds within the NFL community, with many of Darnold's teammates and other prominent players in attendance. Darnold's wedding also marked a moment of celebration for Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, their joyous announcement of their new baby girl made on Steinfeld's Substack on April 2nd. The birth was announced in a post titled 'Special Delivery,' where Steinfeld wrote, 'Our baby girl has arrived!! We're feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes.' Allen, speaking to the Associated Press in December, expressed his immense joy and anticipation about becoming a father, and his desire to raise his family in Buffalo, describing the city as his home and a place where he has grown significantly. \The wedding was a star-studded affair, with a source revealing that the attendees were enjoying themselves. A source claimed that Allen helped the bride and groom complete some 'crowd surfing for quite a bit of the night.' People reported that other notable NFL figures present included San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, with his wife Olivia Culpo, and Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp with his wife Anna Marie. Also, Niners pass catcher Christian Kirk was also spotted. The wedding served as a further testament to the strong community and shared camaraderie that exists amongst NFL players. The fact that Allen and Steinfeld chose to attend, despite the recent arrival of their child, speaks volumes about the depth of their friendship with the newlyweds and their commitment to celebrating this important event. The ceremony provided a welcome opportunity for players and their families to unwind, celebrate, and create lasting memories outside of the demanding environment of the football field. The event showcased the warmth and support within the NFL family, as players from various teams came together to share in Darnold and Hoofnagle's happiness.\This momentous occasion for Sam Darnold followed a season where he led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl LX, and provided a moment of joy and celebration. It also brought together some of the biggest names in the sport, including many of Darnold’s teammates. The event underscores the importance of personal connections and the ability to maintain strong friendships amidst the pressures and demands of a professional football career. The wedding also offered a glimpse into the lives of these high-profile athletes beyond the game, showing them as devoted partners, friends, and now, in the case of Allen and Steinfeld, new parents. The gathering was a warm reminder of the human connections that are built and sustained within the NFL world, serving as a reminder that athletes are real people, and like everyone else, they too enjoy sharing life’s most cherished moments with their loved ones. The wedding serves as a celebration of love, friendship, and family, providing a moment of respite from the pressures and demands of the NFL. This celebration highlighted the importance of life's moments outside the football field





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