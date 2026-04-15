Sam Fox's Wife Linda Birgitte Olsen Celebrates Her 60th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute

Linda Birgitte Olsen honors her wife, former glamour model Sam Fox, on her 60th birthday with a touching social media tribute, reminiscing on her career, their love, and shared adventures. The celebration highlights Sam's enduring appeal and their decade-long romance.

On Wednesday, Linda Birgitte Olsen , wife of former glamour model Sam Fox , took to social media to celebrate her wife's 60th birthday, affectionately calling her the sexiest woman in every room. Sam Fox , known for her Page 3 career and later international music success, has reached a significant milestone, marked by a heartfelt tribute from her wife. Linda's post was a vibrant tapestry of their life together, weaving together past achievements with present happiness.

She described Sam as her superstar, troublemaker, and rock 'n' roll queen, still marveling at her enduring allure. Linda painted a vivid picture of Sam's extraordinary life, filled with experiences, wisdom, and stories that could fill over a century, yet emphasized her cherished role as her 'little baby girl' at home. The description of living with Sam as a permanent front-row ticket to a rollercoaster ride highlighted the dynamic and never-boring nature of their relationship. Beyond the personal celebration, Linda also acknowledged significant career anniversaries. She noted the 40th anniversary of Sam's iconic hit single, Touch Me, which topped charts in 17 countries, and also pointed out their own 10-year anniversary. Their shared adventures around the globe were lauded, but Linda expressed that her ultimate paradise remains at home, nestled with their four cats and anticipating a new addition to their furry family. The tribute concluded with a profound declaration of love, calling Sam her friend, wife, twinflame, and the love of her life, reinforcing the deep bond they share. The social media post was accompanied by a collection of photographs showcasing Sam's timeless beauty, including some in swimwear that evoked her Page 3 past, alongside cherished holiday snaps and more recent images of their life together. This celebration comes after a period of personal challenges for Sam. She had previously experienced a health scare with a lump in her vocal cords, and the couple's wedding, originally planned for 2020, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Their eventual marriage in June 2022 was a lavish affair with a Eurovision Song Contest theme, a fitting nod to their love for music and celebration. Sam's journey to finding love with Linda followed the death of her former partner, Myra Stratton. She publicly announced her happiness with Linda in 2018, describing her as a Norwegian single mother of two. Sam herself has spoken openly about her evolving understanding of love and sexuality, particularly after her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, where she shared her realization of being in love with a woman. She articulated a belief that love transcends boundaries, stating that one cannot help who they fall in love with. More recently, Sam faced a legal issue in 2024 concerning an alleged drunken altercation on a flight, which led to charges of being drunk and disorderly. While the assault charge was dropped before trial, she received a community order and a fine. Following this incident, Sam sought solace and healing at a retreat in Thailand, describing it as a process of detoxifying her body and mind. Despite these past difficulties, Linda's tribute underscores a present filled with love, joy, and a deep appreciation for Sam, celebrating her enduring spirit and their shared journey





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