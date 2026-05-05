Sam Levinson Reveals How He Gets the Best Out of Sydney Sweeney and Praises Zendaya’s Physical Comedy

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson shares insights into his directing process with Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya, praising their talents and addressing rumors of on-set tension.

The entertainment world is buzzing with insights from director Sam Levinson regarding his work with stars Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya on the hit HBO series Euphoria .

Levinson, speaking at The Hollywood Reporter's Directors in Focus event, revealed a fascinating aspect of his directing approach with Sweeney. He noted that the 28-year-old actress, known for her portrayal of Cassie Howard, consistently delivers exceptional performances when challenged and encouraged to delve deeper into her emotional range. According to Levinson, a slight push, manifested as additional takes, unlocks a level of brilliance in Sweeney, allowing her to achieve performances that are both profoundly honest and surprisingly humorous.

He highlighted her ability to ground scenes amidst chaos, showcasing a remarkable talent for navigating complex emotional landscapes. This observation provides a glimpse into the collaborative process between director and actor, emphasizing the importance of pushing boundaries to achieve artistic excellence. The director’s comments come amidst ongoing speculation about dynamics within the Euphoria cast, adding another layer of intrigue to the show’s already captivating narrative.

Levinson’s praise for Sweeney underscores her dedication and willingness to embrace challenges, solidifying her position as a rising star in Hollywood. The revelation about Sweeney’s performance style offers a valuable insight into the creative process behind Euphoria, demonstrating how a director’s guidance can unlock an actor’s full potential. It also speaks to the demanding nature of the role and the commitment required to portray such complex characters authentically. Beyond Sweeney, Levinson also lauded Zendaya’s exceptional physicality and comedic timing.

He specifically referenced a scene in the upcoming season where Zendaya’s character, Rue, attempts to escape a Jeep while atop a border wall. Levinson drew a parallel to the work of Buster Keaton, a legendary silent film comedian known for his daring stunts and physical humor, suggesting that Zendaya’s performance embodies a similar blend of action and absurdity.

He attributed Zendaya’s skill to her Disney training, noting her ability to move with grace and humor, effectively conveying a story through physical expression. This acknowledgment highlights Zendaya’s versatility as an actress, demonstrating her range beyond dramatic roles. Levinson’s vision for the border wall sequence was to immerse the audience in the action while maintaining a sense of playful absurdity, a testament to his unique directorial style.

The comparison to Buster Keaton suggests a deliberate effort to incorporate classic comedic elements into the contemporary setting of Euphoria, creating a visually striking and emotionally resonant scene. The director’s comments further emphasize the show’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries and exploring unconventional storytelling techniques. The scene itself promises to be a standout moment in the season, showcasing Zendaya’s talent for physical comedy and Levinson’s ability to blend genres seamlessly.

This blend of action, humor, and emotional depth is a hallmark of Euphoria, and the border wall sequence appears to be a prime example of this unique approach. Recent weeks have seen swirling rumors of tension between Sweeney and Zendaya, fueled by their absence from joint appearances at promotional events. They were not photographed together at the Euphoria season three premiere, and Sweeney was notably missing from a cast photo released to promote the new episodes.

However, Jessica Blair Herman, a castmate, has vehemently denied any discord between the two actresses. During an appearance on Fox 5’s Good Day New York, Herman asserted that the entire Euphoria cast enjoys a harmonious working relationship, dismissing the speculation as unfounded. She emphasized the collaborative spirit on set and the shared commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Herman explained that the perceived distance between Sweeney and Zendaya is largely due to the separate storylines they pursue within the show, resulting in limited opportunities for them to film scenes together. This practical explanation offers a rational counterpoint to the rumors, suggesting that the lack of public appearances is simply a consequence of the show’s narrative structure. Herman’s testimony provides a valuable perspective from within the cast, offering reassurance to fans concerned about potential conflicts.

Her insistence on the positive atmosphere on set underscores the professionalism and dedication of the Euphoria team. The clarification regarding their separate storylines further demystifies the situation, highlighting the logistical challenges of coordinating a large ensemble cast. Ultimately, Herman’s statements aim to dispel the negativity surrounding the show and reaffirm the strong working relationships among its stars





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