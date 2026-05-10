Sam Levinson Under Fire for Portrayal of Women in Euphoria and The Idol

Acclaimed director Sam Levinson faces growing criticism for his portrayal of women in Euphoria and The Idol. With controversial storylines and explicit content, his projects have sparked debates about exploitation versus empowerment.

Sam Levinson , one of Hollywood 's most controversial writer-directors, continues to face intense scrutiny for his portrayal of women in his projects. The creator of Euphoria and The Idol has been accused of reducing female characters to one-dimensional sex objects, with critics labelling his work as steeped in the male gaze.

His films and series often emphasize explicit content, sexualisation, and the degradation of female characters, leading to widespread backlash. Euphoria, now in its third season, has drawn particular ire for its graphic and provocative storylines, including Sydney Sweeney's degrading OnlyFans narrative, which has been described as a humiliation ritual.

Fans and critics alike have expressed horror at the extreme nature of Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, whose most recent exploits include scenes dressed as an infant and in lingerie, fully nude photo shoots for her OnlyFans account, and a baseball-themed shoot where she wore only a nude thong. One of the most alarming moments involved Cassie posing as an adult baby with her legs in the air while sucking on a dummy.

In a later episode, Cassie was seen sharing a steamy lesbian kiss and snorting drugs off another woman's genitals. Many viewers have condemned these scenes as disturbing and misogynistic, with some calling for the show to be cancelled. Fans have taken to social media to express their dismay, with comments ranging from please god I cant keep seeing Cassie degrade herself to seated for Sydney Sweeney to be typecast the rest of her career.

Levinson has attempted to defend the scenes, claiming they contain layers of absurdity and humor, but the criticism persists. Meanwhile, The Idol, Levinson's 2023 series starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, faced similar backlash for its intense, explicit, and highly sexualised content. Critics labeled it luxury sleaze and torture porn, further solidifying Levinson's reputation for problematic portrayals of women. As the debate over his work continues, the question remains: do Levinson's explicit scenes empower women's stories or exploit them





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