Sam reflects on canceled show, health issues among Pigsx7 bandmates

Pigsx7, a UK band formed in 2012, had to cancel their concert in Cardiff due to one of their members being unwell. The axed show comes as one of the band’s members fell ill and the devastated group has said it’s left them out of pocket.

The axed show comes as one of the band’s members fell ill and the devastated group has said it’s left them out of pocket. Taking to Instagram, Pigsx7 ’s Sam, the band member who was ill, posted a long statement.

It began: ‘Hi folks. Sam here, I just wanted to address a few emails we’ve been getting about pulling the Cardiff show due to ill health.

‘I was the ill person in question and it’s been difficult to see them, and try to wrap my head around. ‘Maybe a fuller explanation might help, and maybe those of you understandably upset might be able to reframe your frustration. ’ Sam continued to explain how he felt unwell while playing with the band in York on Thursday, sharing how he experienced ‘severe diarrhoea and nausea’ while the support act was on stage.

He then explained how he tried his best to hang in there to perform at Desertfest, sleeping all day before the gig to try to feel better. The star noted how important the money was to the band, saying: ‘For some industry context… in any other circumstances I would not have played on the Saturday, but it was a festival that we cannot rebook.

‘Katie Price trolled & accused of being ‘in on’ Lee Andrews’ ‘disappearance’Sam finished the message off by promising to arrange a new gig date for Cardiff and thanking his bandmates for supporting him. The post’s caption echoed a similar sentiment, reading: ‘In light of some correspondence, and understandable frustration about cancelling our Cardiff show for ill, Sam wanted to offer some context. We’re looking forwarded to being with you soon Cardiff! We hope you can make the rescheduled show.

X’ Fans of the band wished Sam a speedy recovery in the comments section, with one user saying: ‘Get better soon mate. I’ve not read any negative stuff, but then I’ve not gone looking for it…’ They were founded in 2012 and feature five core members – Sam Grant on guitar, Matthew Baty on vocals, Adam Ian Sykes on guitar, John-Michael Hedley on bass, and Ewan Mackenzie on drums.

Pigsx7 were founded in Newcastle-upon-Tyne in 2012 with five members: Sam Grant on guitar, Matthew Baty on vocals, Adam Ian Sykes on guitar, John-Michael Hedley on bass, and Ewan Mackenzie on drums





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Pigsx7 Band Member Illness Health Issues Cancelled Show Cardiff Desertfest

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