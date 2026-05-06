Sam Smith and Christian Cowan Reportedly Engaged After Three-Year Romance

Sam Smith, the non-binary musician, is reportedly engaged to their fashion designer boyfriend Christian Cowan after more than three years of dating. The couple confirmed their engagement just before the 2026 Met Gala, where Cowan designed Smith's dramatic black bejeweled opera coat. The engagement comes after years of keeping their relationship private and overcoming rumors of a split. Smith has praised Cowan for boosting their confidence and creating custom outfits that celebrate their body positivity.

Sam Smith may soon be headed down the aisle as it has been reported that they are now engaged to their fashion designer boyfriend Christian Cowan .

The non-binary musician, 33, who uses they/them pronouns, and Cowan, 32, have been dating for more than three years. The couple confirmed their engagement just before arriving at Monday's Met Gala as they were overheard discussing the proposal at New York City's Mark Hotel, an insider claimed to PageSix on Tuesday. Cowan, who designed his and Smith's looks for the 2026 gala, reportedly had on a large square-cut yellow diamond ring by Cartier on his wedding finger at the hotel.

He was also seen wearing what appeared to be the same diamond ring during his and Smith's Met Gala appearance. As for Smith, the singer did not appear to be wearing a ring on their left hand, which was wrapped in a sheer black glove. From what I understand, it was a private engagement, the outlet's eyewitness claimed, adding that Smith and Cowan are over the moon and so in love.

The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Smith and Cowan for comment but has yet to hear back. The couple first started dating in late 2022 but did not take their romance public until May 2024 with their iconic Met Gala debut. Cowan is a UK-born fashion designer who has worked with A-list celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Paris Hilton. One year into their relationship, Smith and Cowan faced rumors of a split.

The speculation was spawned by an account on the exclusive dating app Raya featuring photos of Smith, which suggested that the account may belong to them. However, a source close to the singer shutdown the rumors and insisted to the Daily Mail that the couple are still very much in a relationship and haven't been on Raya. Since then, the couple have mostly kept the details of their relationship off of social media.

Smith began dating Cowan just three years after coming out as non-binary after identifying as male for most of their life. In the early days of theirs and Cowan's romance in 2023, Smith told the Sunday Times that they are happier than ever in their own skin after years of struggling with body image.

It is safe to say that Cowan has only helped continue to boost Smith's confidence - which they call having the opposite of body dysmorphia - by creating custom outfits for the English superstar. For Monday's Met Gala, Cowan designed Smith a dramatic black bejeweled opera coat which boasted intricate beading and faux fur trim. Smith's look was completed with a feathered head piece and sheer gloves which all added a little extra drama.

They also wore a sparkling diamond neckpiece and chandelier earrings to the star-studded soiree in NYC. This is the heaviest thing I've ever worn in my life. It's a massive workout, Smith told Vogue on the red carpet. They revealed that the custom Cowan look weighed a whopping 52 pounds but that the heaviness of the ensemble kept them more alert at the soiree.

There is no one who knows my body better than this man, said Smith as they gestured to Cowan, who was standing next to them during the interview. For Monday's Met Gala, Cowan designed Smith a dramatic black bejeweled opera coat which boasted intricate beading and faux fur trim. Smith said they were lucky to be wearing a look designed by their boyfriend. Once inside, Smith and Cowan mingled with fellow A-list stars, including Madonna.

Smith also chatted up a masked Katy Perry. The 2026 event marked their third Met Gala as a couple, with Cowan designing their looks all three years; the couple seen in 2024 at their first gala. They also said they were lucky to be wearing a look designed by their boyfriend. Cowan admitted that Smith had asked him to create a lighter look for him this year but that he did not listen.

Sam was like, Babe, please make something that's lighter weight. And I didn't do that, the designer shared with Vogue correspondent Emma Chamberlain. Cowan said that Smith's outfit was inspired by the '20s and the opulence that came with that. Specifically, Cowan said the dazzling look was a tribute to illustrator Erté, which played into the gala's dress code of Fashion Is Art





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sam Smith Christian Cowan Engagement Met Gala Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Metropolitan Police 'seek UK trial' for Madeleine McCann suspect Christian BruecknerDetectives from the Metropolitan Police are working to bring Christian Brueckner to the UK to stand trial, it has been reported

Read more »

Met Police 'seek UK trial' for Madeleine McCann suspect Christian BruecknerPolice are trying to get a man to stand trial in the UK, according to reports

Read more »

Sam Smith Dazzles at the Met Gala in Dramatic Opera CoatBritish singer Sam Smith turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala with a stunning black bejewelled opera coat, embodying the event's 'Costume Art' theme. The gala, co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, celebrates the intersection of fashion and art.

Read more »

Christian Brueckner: Police Seek UK Trial in Madeleine McCann CasePolice aim to bring convicted German sex offender Christian Brueckner to the UK for trial in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, hoping to begin proceedings around the 20th anniversary of her disappearance. Brueckner, who was near the scene at the time, denies involvement and is currently imprisoned in Germany. Extradition faces potential hurdles due to German law.

Read more »

Madeleine McCann: UK Police Push for Trial of Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner in BritainMetropolitan Police are seeking to charge Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, with abduction and murder, despite extradition challenges from Germany. The investigation continues as the 20th anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance approaches.

Read more »

Sam Smith's Met Gala Red Carpet Look Is The Very Definition Of Show-StoppingDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »