Sam Smith Dazzles at the Met Gala in Dramatic Opera Coat

British singer Sam Smith turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala with a stunning black bejewelled opera coat, embodying the event's 'Costume Art' theme. The gala, co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, celebrates the intersection of fashion and art.

Sam Smith captivated attendees at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City, showcasing a striking black bejewelled opera coat adorned with intricate beading and faux fur trim.

The British singer, known for their unique style and using they/them pronouns, completed the ensemble with a feathered headpiece and sheer gloves, adding layers of dramatic flair. A sparkling diamond neckpiece and meticulously styled beard and moustache further enhanced the look.

The annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, often dubbed the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets,' took place on the first Monday in May, with this year's theme being 'Costume Art' and the dress code 'Fashion Is Art.

' This theme encourages attendees to explore the relationship between fashion and the human body as a canvas. The event was spearheaded by a prominent trio of co-chairs: Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, alongside Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour. This marks Williams' first time co-chairing the gala, while Kidman has previously taken on the role in 2003 and 2005. Beyonce served as an honorary chair in 2013.

The accompanying exhibition at the New York City museum will present a compelling juxtaposition of historical and contemporary garments, organized around three key categories: the classical and nude body, aging and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body. The exhibition is set to debut the Met's expansive new Conde M. Nast Galleries and is generously supported by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, who serve as lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs.

Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute's curator, explained that the title 'Costume Art' reflects the institute's history and emphasizes fashion's artistic merit through its connection to the body. The gala's sponsorship also includes the French luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent. Looking ahead, the 2026 Met Gala will feature a host committee including Anthony Vaccarello, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, and Teyana Taylor.

The 'Costume Art' exhibition will run from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, following the Met Gala on May 4. The Met Gala is a significant fundraising event for the museum, providing crucial funding for the Costume Institute.

This year's gala is particularly noteworthy as it is the first since Anna Wintour stepped back from her role as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after 37 years, a position she held while transforming the gala into the high-profile event it is today. Her successor, Chloe Malle, has taken the helm of editorial content at Vogue.

Last year's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' reportedly led to lower attendance as some stars sought to avoid missteps related to the theme's focus on Black dandyism





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