Sam Thompson and Talitha Balinska Make Red Carpet Debut, Sam Reflects on Ex Zara McDermott’s New Relationship

Sam Thompson and Talitha Balinska made their red carpet debut at the King’s Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration alongside Sam’s sister Louise. The TV personality discussed his encounter with an awkward on-air question about his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott’s new relationship with Louis Tomlinson, demonstrating his composure and professionalism on the radio.

Sam Thompson and his girlfriend Talitha Balinska turned heads as they made their highly anticipated red carpet debut at the King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration on Monday.

The TV personality, aged 33, and the influencer, aged 25, radiated romance as they posed for photographs on the red carpet at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall. The glamorous couple, who publicly confirmed their relationship in December, brought an air of sophistication to the star-studded event and were accompanied by Sam’s reality star sister, Louise, aged 36.

Sam, known for his appearances on television shows such as I’m a Celebrity, showcased his impeccable style in a sleek black double-breasted suit complemented by a crisp white shirt and a smart navy tie. His girlfriend Talitha exuded elegance in a stunning white satin gown, styling her brunette locks in voluminous waves and completing the look with a pair of statement heels.

The duo seemed more in love than ever as they posed closely together for the cameras, while Louise added glamour to the evening in a striking black satin gown adorned with a chic mesh cape. She accessorized the look with a pair of black stilettos and styled her hair in a sleek updo.

Earlier this year, Sam opened up about his deepening feelings for Talitha on an episode of his podcast, revealing that he had shared his love for her during a quiet moment they spent together on the sofa. In a recent radio incident, Sam faced an uncomfortable moment when a listener aired her grievances about the relationship status of his ex-girlfriend, Zara McDermott.

The presenter, who had been in a relationship with Zara for five years before calling it quits in 2024, handled the awkward on-air question with composure. The listener bluntly asked Sam how he felt about playing the song ‘Steal My Girl’ by One Direction, knowing that ex-band member Louis Tomlinson was now dating his former partner. Sam, maintaining his professionalism, admitted to still enjoying the band’s music despite the personal connection.

He responded with grace, emphasizing that he holds no ill will and expressed his happiness for everyone involved in their respective relationships. On his podcast, Staying Relevant, Sam discussed the incident with his co-host, Pete Wicks, who commended him for handling the situation with dignity. The pair discussed Sam’s approach to the situation openly, with Pete jokingly offering a provocative retort to the listener’s query.

By addressing the topic candidly, Sam demonstrated his ability to navigate sensitive scenarios with maturity and fairness, reinforcing his reputation as a grounded and approachable media personality





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