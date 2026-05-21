Sam Thompson and Tom Hiddleston's Unlikely Bromance Shines at Soccer Aid Gala

Sam Thompson and Tom Hiddleston's friendship is still going strong as they posed for beaming snaps together at the Soccer Aid For Unicef gala. The pair became pals after putting on an England shirt for the annual charity football match and are set to feature in the star-studded game on May 31.

Sam Thompson and Tom Hiddleston 's unlikely bromance was on full display as the delighted pair reunited at the Soccer Aid For Unicef gala on Thursday.

The pair became pals after putting on an England shirt for the annual charity football match, and are once again set to feature in the star-studded game on May 31. Sam had previously shared hopes of getting Tom to appear on his podcast Staying Relevant, which he hosts with pal Pete Wicks. And it seems the pair's friendship is still going strong, as they posed for beaming snaps together at the charity event in London's Nobu Hotel.

Sam was also joined by his girlfriend Talitha Balinska at the gala, with the influencer posing for snaps in an elegant black satin gown. The Made In Chelsea star also rushed to embrace singer Olly Murs at the event, after he completed his gruelling endurance challenge. During an episode of his podcast last year, Sam was stunned to discover that after sending an Instagram message to Tom, he'd responded sharing interest in coming on the show.

He told Pete: 'I messaged Tom Hiddleston on that train, and I was like, I'd love to have you on the pod, if you have some spare time.

' And then as the days went by, with no reply and he'd seen it, he'd read it, and hadn't replied, I went, you know when you start like really realising how inferior you are to someone's life. After reading out his message, Sam then found Tom's reply, which read: Hello mate, this is such a lovely, wonderful message, and I'm so sorry for the delay in my reply.

I've obviously missed the window, but I'd love to come on the podcast at some point, if you'll still have me! A delighted Sam asked Pete if he thought Tom would appear on the podcast, and the former TOWIE star responded with a firm no. Sam missed out on playing in last year's Soccer Aid after suffering a calf injury during his own endurance UNICEF challenge, but is set to feature for the Three Lions in this year's game at the London Stadium.

It will see the likes of Jill Scott, Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney compete against comedian Paddy McGuinness and Olympic gold-winning medalist Mo Farah in front of thousands of fans. Adolescence actor Owen Cooper has also become the youngest ever star to be selected for Soccer Aid's 20th anniversary game. Sam had previously shared hopes of getting Tom to appear on his podcast Staying Relevant, which he hosts with pal Pete Wicks.

And it seems the pair's friendship is still going strong, as they posed for beaming snaps together at the charity event in London's Nobu Hotel. As Tom and Sam were reunited, the actor lifted the podcast host into the air. Sam was also joined by his girlfriend Talitha Balinska at the gala, with the influencer posing for snaps in an elegant black satin gown. After reuniting with Tom, Sam posed for snaps with him and his girlfriend Talitha.

Sam was hand-in-hand with his stunning girlfriend as they arrived for the charity event. The pair, who started dating in September, made their red carpet debut at an event for The Kings Trust earlier this month. The Made In Chelsea star also rushed to embrace singer Olly Murs at the event, after he completed his gruelling endurance challenge. The duo were in high spirits as they chatted together outside the venue.

Sam and Olly appeared thrilled to be reunited at the charity gala. The star is set to wear the England shirt once again at the charity match later this month. Gemma Chan was also among the stars in attendance at the charity gala, with the actress posing in an elegant black satin lace dress. The actress was seen posing for snaps alongside England goalkeeper David Seaman.

Alex Scott, who will host coverage of the match, cut a chic figure in an all-black jumpsuit. Tom cut a dapper figure in a sharp all-black tuxedo. Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie were also at the gala to support pal Jonathan Wilkes, who founded Soccer Aid with Robbie Williams back in 2006. Alex Brooker, who is also set to appear in the England squad, also posed for snaps on the green carpet at the gala.

Olympic legend Denise Lewis put on a dazzling display in a form-fitting red dress with a fringed trim, teamed with matching heels. The heptathlon champion cut a stylish figure in her red dress. Owen, 16, will join 32 players including GK Barry and AngryGinge on the pitch on Sunday May 31. The stellar line-up was announced on Tuesday for the annual football match, held in aid of UNICEF.

Of taking part, the actor said: I'm incredibly proud to be playing at Soccer Aid for UNICEF in its twentieth anniversary year. I wasn't even born when the first Soccer Aid took place but I'm a big fan of the charity and I'm excited to be a part of it this year





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sam Thompson Tom Hiddleston Soccer Aid Unicef Bromance Charity Gala London England Shirt Podcast Staying Relevant Pete Wicks Talitha Balinska Olly Murs Gemma Chan David Seaman Alex Scott Ant Mcpartlin Anne-Marie Jonathan Wilkes Robbie Williams Alex Brooker Denise Lewis Owen Cooper GK Barry Angryginge

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sam Thompson: 'I'm a lot more gentle with myself'His ADHD diagnosis has impacted all areas of his life

Read more »

The injury list that could determine the destiny of the Sam Maguire Cup for 2026This year’s All-Ireland race may come down to injuries and every major contender has a number of concerns heading into the new-look All-Ireland series

Read more »

Gordon Ramsay and Tom Hiddleston pull out of Celebrity Traitors at the last minuteGordon Ramsay and Tom Hiddleston have pulled out of the upcoming series of The Celebrity Traitors at the last minute, leaving producers frustrated. The TV chef and the actor cited scheduling issues as the reason for their withdrawal.

Read more »

Five plotlines as race for Sam Maguire gets under way with All-Ireland rematchThe All-Ireland series begins this weekend with plenty of familiarity between players and management teams - here's five plotlines to look out for in round one

Read more »