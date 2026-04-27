Sam Thompson Breaks Silence on Awkward Radio Question About Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson

Sam Thompson discusses how he felt when a radio listener asked about playing One Direction's 'Steal My Girl' after his ex, Zara McDermott, began dating Louis Tomlinson. He reveals his surprisingly positive reaction and desire for everyone's happiness.

Sam Thompson has publicly addressed the awkward moment on his radio show when a listener directly questioned his feelings about playing One Direction 's 'Steal My Girl,' given his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott's current relationship with former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson .

The incident occurred during Thompson's Hits Radio Breakfast Show, where a caller pointedly asked how he felt about the song's irony. Thompson, who split from McDermott in 2024 after a five-year relationship, initially appeared speechless but quickly composed himself to offer a surprisingly gracious response. He explained on his podcast 'Staying Relevant' with Pete Wicks that while the question was unexpected, he genuinely wishes everyone happiness and believes everyone has found their person.

He even admitted to still enjoying the song, listening to it regularly on his commute. Thompson emphasized that he meant his on-air response sincerely, stating he feels ready to move on from the past. His friend, Pete Wicks, jokingly defended him, expressing frustration towards the caller, Holly, and even playfully hinted at a similar question for Wicks' own relationship with Olivia Attwood.

The situation arose after a listener responded to a question about songs Thompson dislikes playing on the radio with the pointed query about 'Steal My Girl.

' Thompson's mature handling of the situation has been widely praised. Zara and Louis confirmed their relationship last year, and have since become quite public with their affection, recently traveling to the Caribbean and spending Christmas together. Zara has even moved into Louis's north London mansion. Zara has been a supportive partner, recently joining Louis on his world tour, sharing emotional posts on social media during his performances.

She has openly expressed her affection for Louis, stating he is one of the three things she couldn't live without, alongside her family and friends. Louis's tour, which began in March 2025, is extensive, covering Europe, North America, and Australia. Thompson's comments demonstrate a level of emotional maturity and a genuine desire for happiness for both himself and his ex-girlfriend, showcasing a positive outlook despite the potentially uncomfortable situation.

The incident highlights the public scrutiny that comes with celebrity relationships and breakups, and Thompson's ability to navigate it with grace





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