Historian Sam Wetherell's book on Liverpool's social and political struggles is shortlisted for the Wolfson Prize, offering a new lens on British history.

Historian Sam Wetherell's new book, Liverpool: A Story of Britain, is currently in contention for the prestigious Wolfson History Prize, a decision that could fundamentally shift the global understanding of the city's cultural impact.

If selected as the winner next week, the work will join an elite group of urban histories that have previously dominated the awards, standing alongside seminal titles such as Stalingrad and other major chronicles of London, Paris, and Pompeii. The book examines the profound social and political struggles that have defined Liverpool over the last century, framing the city not just as a local entity, but as a microcosm of broader British historical narratives.

Wolfson Prize Stakes and Book Mechanisms

Also read Florian Wirtz helping to unlock Alexander Isak at Liverpool as Antonio Silva shines for Bournemouth

The Wolfson Prize carries a substantial £50,000 award, a financial windfall that author Sam Wetherell describes as potentially life-changing for his career and his ability to disseminate further research. Winning the award would allow Wetherell to bring the remarkable subplots of Liverpool's 20th Century history to a wider international audience that may have previously overlooked these critical local narratives. The competition is fierce, with previous winners including renowned historians such as Simon Schama and Mary Beard, whose works have achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success as best-sellers. Antony Beevor's account of the battle-siege of Stalingrad in World War Two serves as a prime example of how a single-city focus can capture the public imagination and secure enduring legacy in historical literature.

Author Perspective on British History

Sam Wetherell, a historian based at the University of York, positions himself as an outsider to Liverpool, arguing that the most effective way to write about Britain's history is to tell it through a single, deeply explored space. He believes that focusing on one city allows for the weaving of a series of interconnected stories that reveal universal truths about political movements and societal values. Wetherell contends that Liverpool provides a unique lens to tell a history of Britain that is grounded in new kinds of political movements, taking for granted the value of all lives regardless of employment status, gender, or citizenship. This approach challenges traditional historical narratives by highlighting how the city's exceptional moments reflect universal struggles and adaptations to external forces.

Economic Decline and Industrial Collapse

Advertisement

The book meticulously traces the sharp decline of Liverpool's maritime power in the latter half of the 20th Century, detailing how economic shifts devastated local communities. A significant portion of the narrative focuses on the collapse of the manufacturing industry in the suburbs during the 1970s, a process that disproportionately affected women's employment and resulted in more than 60% of the female workforce in that sector losing their jobs. Wetherell highlights how the city and its residents found innovative, albeit sometimes unsuccessful, ways to respond to the challenges faced by populations that emerged from specific industries when those industries shrunk and vanished. The narrative argues that these communities were often vilified for their obsolescence, despite their resilience and adaptive strategies in the face of systemic economic failure.

Pivotal Social Events and Political Resistance

Several pivotal moments in the city's history are central to the book's analysis, including the Toxteth riots of 1981 and the political showdown between the Militant Tendency Labour Council and the Thatcher Conservative government in the mid-1980s. Wetherell also dedicates significant attention to the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, which claimed the lives of 97 Liverpool fans at an FA Cup semi-final and sparked a decades-long campaign for justice. He describes this campaign as a key part of the complex ecology of political resistance alive in Liverpool, framing it as a struggle that insisted on the worth of life in the face of forces that attempted to render those lives disposable. These events illustrate the deep political engagement and social cohesion that characterized the city during periods of intense national and local tension.

Lesser-Known Figures and Public Health Innovations

The text brings attention to lesser-known figures such as Pastor Daniels Eckarte, a Nigerian street pastor who ran a home for boys in Toxteth and counted future African statesmen among his friends. Eckarte was a key part of an ultimately unsuccessful movement to train the mixed-race children of black US soldiers and British women to become the next generation of leaders of post-colonial Africa. Additionally, the book honors public health figures Howard Seymour and John Ashton, whose under-the-radar work to set up the first needle exchanges for addicts was fundamental to Merseyside's success. Despite having some of the highest rates of heroin use in the country, the region managed to record some of the lowest rates of Aids and HIV deaths in the 1980s due to these innovative public health interventions.

Modern Tourism and Cultural Legacy

For many observers, both inside and outside Liverpool, the city is now a completely different place to the Liverpool of the 1970s and 1980s, marked by significant redevelopment and cultural shifts. Being named European Capital of Culture in 2008 led to a substantial tourism boom, fundamentally altering the city's economic landscape and attracting major investment. Major developments, such as the Liverpool One shopping complex, have transformed the face of the city centre, moving away from its industrial past toward a service-oriented economy. By 2022, there were about 35,000 people working in the tourism sector, a figure roughly equivalent to the number of workers employed on the docks during their early-20th Century peak, signaling a successful, albeit complex, transition in the city's primary economic driver.