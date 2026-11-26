Bachelor in Paradise star Sam Wood remains incarcerated after the Queensland Court of Appeal rejected his third bail bid. The court cited jailhouse calls as evidence of potential risk to his wife, Snezana Wood.

Bachelor in Paradise star Sam Wood remains in custody after the Queensland Court of Appeal rejected his third application for bail on November 15. The 46-year-old reality television personality has been held in prison for 55 days since his initial arrest on October 3, following allegations of strangulation and assault against his estranged wife, Snezana Wood.

Appeal Court Rejects Third Bail Application

The Queensland Court of Appeal delivered its decision ten days after Mr. Wood submitted his final bid for release, maintaining his detention in the judicial system. The three-judge panel reviewed extensive evidence regarding the risks Mr. Wood posed to the community and specifically to the alleged victim, Snezana Wood, who is 45 years old. The court determined that the existing conditions of bail were insufficient to mitigate the perceived threats associated with his release.

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The rejection marks the end of Mr. Wood's current legal efforts to secure freedom before his trial, which his legal team hopes to expedite. The decision reinforces the stance of the Crown, which has consistently argued that the nature of the alleged crimes warrants continued incarceration. Mr. Wood continues to face charges of strangulation in a domestic setting and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Jailhouse Calls Fuel Prosecution Arguments

Crown prosecutor Jessica Guy presented a pivotal piece of evidence during the appeal: a recorded telephone conversation between Sam Wood and his father, Andrew Wood, made on October 30 at 3:32 pm. The call occurred after Mr. Wood was denied bail for a second time while held at the Wolston Correctional Centre, a maximum-security facility where he has been housed since his transfer from the Brisbane Correctional Centre.

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In the recording, Mr. Wood is heard sobbing heavily and expressing despair over his situation, stating, 'Dad, I can't do this.' He complained about being locked up with rapists and murderers, emphasizing that he had never committed a crime in his life. The Crown argued that these statements demonstrated a lack of acceptance of the gravity of the charges and a potential desire to manipulate the legal process.

Mr. Wood explicitly told his father that he needed to speak with his wife, Snezana, to discuss mitigation strategies. He suggested that if Snezana withdrew her statement or dropped the charges, it could lead to the dismissal of the case. The prosecution used these remarks to argue that Mr. Wood posed a risk of contacting the complainant and attempting to influence her testimony.

Risk of Contact and Reoffending Concerns

The court focused heavily on the potential for Mr. Wood to breach no-contact orders should he be released. Justice Boddice questioned whether the phone call itself constituted a breach of existing conditions, given that it occurred while Mr. Wood was in custody but demonstrated his intent to communicate with the victim's sphere.

Prosecutor Jessica Guy argued that the recording indicated a clear desire to speak to the complainant, which proved that standard bail conditions would not adequately reduce the risk. The Crown maintained that Mr. Wood posed a danger of reoffending if granted freedom, citing the violent nature of the alleged assault that took place in their $3,000-a-night villa on the Sunshine Coast.

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The legal team had proposed strict conditions for release, including relocation to Tasmania to live with Mr. Wood's lookalike father or having his father supervise him in Queensland. However, the Appeal Court found these measures insufficient to address the concerns raised by the prosecution regarding the safety of Snezana Wood and her stepdaughter, Eve.

Real-World Impact on Family and Public Image

The ongoing detention has had severe emotional and logistical impacts on Mr. Wood's family and his professional standing. He has not seen his children for four weeks, a fact he emphasized during the jailhouse call, describing himself as 'broken' and pleading for help to reunite with his kids. His public image has also suffered, with media scrutiny intensifying around the case.

Despite the public nature of the proceedings, Mr. Wood insisted that he did not care about his work or reputation, stating that he only missed his children. His father, Andrew Wood, described the situation as extremely difficult, noting the presence of 200 press members outside the court who were eager to comment on the star's emotional state.

As Mr. Wood remains incarcerated, the legal process continues toward a trial that his barrister, Brad, intends to bring forward as quickly as possible. The outcome of this trial will determine his final legal fate, while for now, he remains held in the justice system pending further proceedings.