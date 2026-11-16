Bachelor star Sam Wood faces a critical bail hearing at the Queensland Court of Appeal after 45 days in custody for allegedly strangling wife Snezana.

Bachelor in Paradise star Sam Wood is facing his final desperate bid for freedom during a special hearing at the Queensland Court of Appeal today. The television personality has been incarcerated for 45 days since the alleged assault on his wife, Snezana Wood, at their expensive Sunshine Coast resort accommodation. His legal team, led by prominent barrister Paula Morreau KC, has requested an expedited review of previous bail denials before three senior judges.

Queensland Court of Appeal Bail Review Details

The appeal hearing is scheduled to commence at 10:15 am on Tuesday, immediately following tense preparatory filings. Justice David Boddice, Justice Shane Doyle, and Justice Michael Copley will review the case in a session that has drawn saturation media attention across the state. Wood's defense team argues that the previous Supreme Court judge failed to adequately consider the potential duration of remand custody awaiting a trial that may not occur until late 2027 or 2028.

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According to court documents, the defense will contend that the initial bail decisions were unreasonable or plainly unjust. The barristers are urging the appellate court to grant immediate release, suggesting that Wood could spend more time in pre-trial detention than the total sentence he would receive if convicted of the charges. This legal strategy highlights the severe consequences of the prolonged detention period associated with complex domestic violence trials.

Alleged Assault at Sunshine Coast Resort

The charges against Sam Wood stem from an incident that occurred on the night of October 3, during a holiday at a resort charging $3,000 per night. Police allege that after an argument over packing for their return flight to Melbourne, Wood threatened his wife and her 21-year-old daughter, Eve, stating they both could die. The confrontation escalated when Snezana stood between her husband and stepdaughter, prompting Wood to push her into a bedroom door.

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Inside the room, the Supreme Court heard allegations that Wood grabbed Snezana by the throat, forced her against a wall, and threw her to the ground. Witnesses reported hearing muffled noises and gasping sounds from the bedroom as Wood allegedly banged her head against the floor or wall. The physical assault left Snezana unable to breathe or scream, with reports indicating she feared for her life during the incident.

Proposed Bail Conditions and Surety

Wood's legal representatives have proposed a strict set of conditions designed to mitigate any potential risk to the community. These measures include relocating to live with his father, Andrew Wood, in Tasmania, a location chosen for its distance from the alleged incident site. The plan also mandates attendance at a men's behavioral change program and requires Wood to report to police authorities three times each week.

To secure his release, the Wood family has offered a substantial surety of one million dollars. This financial guarantee was part of a package rejected by Justice Patrick McCafferty last month, but the defense maintains that these strict controls can ensure safety and compliance until the case proceeds to trial. The family's willingness to post such a significant amount underscores the severity of the allegations and the urgency of the bail application.

Professional Fallout and Corporate Consequences

The repercussions for Sam Wood have been swift and severe, resulting in the immediate termination of his professional relationships. His former training business, 28 by Sam Wood, which he sold to DBG Health for 71 million dollars in 2022, ended his employment effective immediately upon his arrest. Although he had received an estimated 14 million dollars from the sale, he was still retained as the face of the brand, an arrangement that has now been dissolved.

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Additionally, the Woodshed gym has removed his name from all branding, and his fledgling training program for menopausal women has been cancelled. Snezana Wood has been spotted looking drawn outside their former marital home in Melbourne, signaling the final collapse of the celebrity couple's marriage. The family is now proceeding with separation while Sam Wood remains held in maximum security facilities, having been transferred from police watchhouses to the Wacol Correctional Centre.