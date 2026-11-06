Sam Wood Likely to Win Bail on Third Attempt, Barrister Says

Former Bachelor star Sam Wood is expected to be granted bail when he returns to court on November 17, according to a barrister, after two earlier applications were refused.

The Bachelor star Sam Wood will almost certainly be granted bail on his third last-ditch attempt, according to an eminent King's Counsel (KC) and former judge. Speaking exclusively to the Mail on condition of anonymity, the KC said Wood could secure his release when he returns to court on November 17.

The 46-year-old has spent more than six weeks in prison, mostly in the overcrowded Wolston Correctional Centre, which houses more than 900 maximum-security inmates. He has been held in the facility for high-profile prisoners since his first unsuccessful bail application on October 8, and was expected to walk out before being refused again last week.

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Bail Conditions That Could Secure Sam Wood's Release

The KC said the risks Wood poses to the community, his estranged wife and his stepdaughter Eve could be managed under strict conditions. Those conditions would include barring him from entering Victoria, where his family lives, and restricting him to one mobile phone.

Further conditions would ban encrypted apps and social media, require regular police reporting, prohibit alcohol and drugs, and allow officers to test him at any time. The KC said the disgraced fitness entrepreneur would face a stark new reality on release, with his businesses ruined and his family estranged.

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The KC said Wood is clear of any criminal history, has been a success in business, and that the likely sentence is a major factor in the bail decision. If the time he would spend in prison without bail is longer than the sentence he would receive, the KC said that would be a big factor.

Snezana Wood told Queensland Police she supported police proceeding with charges against her husband. The KC said a $1million surety has been offered, and that heavy security and strict conditions could mitigate the risk to the complainant.

Why Earlier Bail Applications Were Refused

Wood's initial bail application in Maroochydore Local Court, five days after his arrest, was unsuccessful, and the KC said he was not surprised by that outcome. Wood did not appear in person or by AVL at his first brief hearing two days after his arrest.

He was on screen for his first court bail application on Thursday, October 8, looking dishevelled and slumped forward in a prison green sweatshirt. A police officer told the court that Snezana did not oppose the charges and that, while Wood was allegedly strangling her, she had thought she was going to die.

In a recorded police interview, Snezana described being choked, being unable to breathe and banging her head against the floor. The bail hearing was told she was in fear of retribution from the defendant, and acting Magistrate Janelle Boegheim denied Wood bail.

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The KC said it was now increasingly unusual for magistrates to grant bail in high-profile domestic violence matters, because they fear releasing people who might go back to the complainant. The KC added that the Supreme Court has been a more successful route, with a very good success rate for applicants whose likely sentence is shorter than their time on remand.

Supreme Court Appeal Challenges Justice McCafferty Ruling

The Notice of Appeal seen by the Mail relies heavily on the claim that Supreme Court Justice Patrick McCafferty's decision last week to refuse Wood's second bail application was flawed. Lawyers for the reality TV star argue that McCafferty, who was sworn in as a Supreme Court of Queensland judge just under a year ago, made several errors.

The appeal says McCafferty considered the prosecutor's argument that Wood could obstruct the course of justice and interfere with the witness Eve. It argues he erred by failing to consider whether the proposed conditions, individually or in combination, would reduce the risk of further offending.

The KC agreed that too much weight may have been given to one factor, and said that if the appeal is error-based, it would be pretty easy to find error. The KC noted that a party refused bail may apply to the Court of Criminal Appeal in NSW or the Court of Appeal in Queensland, where success rates are about 50 per cent.

The KC concluded that, if the matter had been before the Supreme Court, bail would have been granted quickly. Wood's return to court on November 17 is the next scheduled step, and the outcome will determine whether he leaves Wolston Correctional Centre and faces the conditions the KC described.