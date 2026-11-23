Bachelor star Sam Wood requests formal mediation with estranged wife Snezana at Maroochydore Magistrates Court as a strategy to challenge domestic violence charges and obtain bail.

Imprisoned Bachelor star Sam Wood is pursuing a path toward formal mediation with his estranged wife, Snezana Wood , marking a new development in his ongoing efforts to secure release from custody. The Maroochydore Magistrates Court reviewed this request during a mention of his criminal charges on Monday, representing the latest strategic move by the former fitness influencer.

The Core Mediation Mechanism Explained

Wood's legal counsel, Bradford Hill of BJH Law , presented the application to the court, though specific operational details of the proposed plan were not fully disclosed during the hearing. Formal mediation, which functions similarly to restorative justice conferencing, offers a potential alternative to a judicial determination of guilt or innocence. This process allows the involved parties to reach a mutually agreed resolution without a judge or magistrate imposing a verdict.

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However, the legal framework governing this specific type of intervention is strict. The court heard that such mediation can only proceed if both the prosecution and the primary complainant, Snezana Wood , provide their explicit consent. Without the agreement of both sides, the court cannot facilitate this specific form of dispute resolution, regardless of the defendant's wishes.

Stakeholder Positions and Conflicting Accounts

The legal proceedings stem from an incident on October 3 at a holiday property in Noosa , where police responded to a report of alleged domestic violence. Prosecutors allege that an argument erupted as the family prepared to travel back to Melbourne . They claim that Sam Wood pushed his wife into a bedroom, grabbed her throat, forced her against a wall, and repeatedly struck her head against the floor or wall.

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The court was told that their daughter, Eve , heard noises coming from the room and subsequently contacted law enforcement. In stark contrast to the prosecution's narrative, Wood's lawyer denied that any strangulation occurred. Instead, Bradford Hill indicated that the defense account might support a self-defense argument, challenging the official police version of events.

It remains unclear whether Snezana Wood would alter her account of the events at their luxury Noosa apartment. While Sam Wood has previously expressed a desire for her to change her statement, it is uncertain if such a change would lead to the police dropping the charges of strangulation in a domestic setting and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Audio Evidence and Family Impact Analysis

Last week, the Queensland Court of Appeal heard an eight-minute recording of a phone call between Sam Wood and his father, Andrew Wood . The conversation took place outside the courtroom following Wood's second failed bail bid on October 30 . In the recording, Wood proposed a scenario where he believed he could persuade his wife to change her testimony, stating that if she dropped the charges, it would remove the legal standing for police to continue the case.

Wood expressed distress in the call, noting that he was detained alongside serious offenders and had not seen his children for four weeks. He emphasized his role as a husband and father, arguing that he had never been involved in such matters before. His father, Andrew Wood , has provided unwavering support, traveling repeatedly between Tasmania and Queensland to manage legal affairs.

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Real-World Impact and Scheduled Next Steps

The immediate impact of these legal maneuvers is a continued delay in resolution, with three justices of the Court of Appeal reserving their decision on the bail application to a later date. On Monday, Mr. Hill requested a two-week adjournment to review the case brief and formally propose justice mediation to the prosecution. This request allows the legal team time to prepare a structured approach to the proposed resolution.

Additionally, the court was informed that BJH Law is formally replacing MPO Legal as Wood's legal representation. The Brisbane-based firm had not represented Wood since his first failed bail application on October 8 . The Maroochydore Magistrates Court is scheduled to return to the case on December 7 , where further developments regarding the mediation request and bail status will be addressed.