Samantha Dick faces multiple charges including assault and resisting arrest after a violent altercation at a Washington, Pennsylvania wedding venue.

Samantha Dick, a 30-year-old woman from Bonita Springs, Florida, was arrested on Saturday at the Highlands Mansion and Gardens wedding venue in Washington, Pennsylvania, following a violent incident during a reception. Police reported that Dick sparked chaos by allegedly flirting with multiple married guests before engaging in a physical fight with another attendee. The disorderly conduct escalated quickly, leading to a confrontation with law enforcement that resulted in multiple charges against Dick and a companion.

The Initial Confrontation and Assault

According to police affidavits, the sequence of events began when Dick caused a commotion at the wedding by brazenly flirting with several married men in attendance. This behavior reportedly prompted another woman, identified as Janet Nordheim-Remig, to confront Dick. The verbal spat quickly deteriorated into a physical altercation, described by officers as a hair-pulling catfight between the two women. The brawl became so disruptive that wedding guests were forced to call 911 to the reception site to report the disturbance.

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Samantha Dick Resists Police and Attacks Officers

Officers arrived at the scene to find Dick and other guests had spilled out of the venue into the parking lot. When law enforcement approached Dick, she allegedly attempted to evade arrest by trying to enter her mother's vehicle. Police stated that Dick smelled of alcohol, was slurring her speech, and physically resisted being taken into custody. Once placed in a police car, Dick allegedly spat on an officer, kicked one in the groin, cursed out the staff, and attempted to headbutt another officer. She also repeatedly slammed her head against the vehicle's barrier, resulting in a cut to her forehead which she refused to have treated.

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Janet Nordheim-Remig Interferes with Arrest

Janet Nordheim-Remig, 65, also became a central figure in the incident when she attempted to block officers from arresting Dick. Police affidavits state that Nordheim-Remig ignored commands to leave the scene and physically shoved an officer before both women pushed law enforcement. Consequently, Nordheim-Remig was taken into custody alongside Dick. Records indicate that Nordheim-Remig was briefly hospitalized to check for high blood pressure during the incident before being formally arrested. When contacted by phone on Tuesday, Nordheim-Remig refused to discuss the events and abruptly hung up.

Charges and Upcoming Court Proceedings

Samantha Dick now faces a serious list of legal charges, including assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, harassment, and assault of a law enforcement officer. Janet Nordheim-Remig is charged with obstructing the administration of the law, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and resisting arrest. Dick posted bail on the night of her arrest on Saturday. Both women have preliminary hearings scheduled for November 25, with Nordheim-Remig specifically ordered to appear in court on November 23. The incident has left the Washington, Pennsylvania wedding venue as the backdrop for a significant law enforcement operation and subsequent legal proceedings.