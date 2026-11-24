Bethany Plevri's Afghan Hound Samantha has become a global fashion icon, wearing designer brands and starring in US Vogue with an estimated £100,000 wardrobe.

British fashion influencer Samantha, an Afghan Hound, has cemented her status as a global style icon by featuring in a recent photoshoot for US Vogue. The four-year-old dog is owned by Bethany Plevri, a thirty-two-year-old e-commerce professional based in Edinburgh, who has transformed her pet into a high-fashion personality with a distinctive 'lady of leisure' persona.

Samantha's appearance in the magazine marks the culmination of a rapidly growing career that includes collaborations with Jimmy Choo and features in Dogue magazine, a publication dedicated to discerning dog owners. The influencer dog's calendar has become filled with prestigious events, challenging the traditional notion that fashion influence is reserved for human celebrities or aristocrats.

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Core Details Of Designer Fashion Features

During the Vogue photoshoot, Samantha wore an ensemble of luxury items including leather Chanel wraps, Celine scarves, and designer sunglasses. Ms Plevri estimates that the total value of the designer clothing used in this specific feature amounts to approximately 100,000 pounds. The sheer volume of high-end brands, ranging from Hermes to Valentino and Versace, highlights the scale of the project and the investment in her brand.

The visual aesthetic of Samantha's posts often includes her hair being professionally styled, reinforcing the high-maintenance, glamorous image that has attracted a sizeable number of followers on social media. This attention to detail, combined with the exclusive nature of the garments, positions her as a unique entity in the digital fashion landscape, distinct from typical influencer dogs.

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Stakeholder Positions And Creative Process

Bethany Plevri began running the website Afghan Hound In The City and posted on Instagram in 2022, initially capturing her pet's natural behaviors. She noticed that Samantha, who is already quite tall for a dog, drowned in standard pet clothing. This led Plevri to dress her in human apparel, starting with small scarves and polo necks that fit her lean proportions perfectly.

Plevri describes Samantha as very independent and sassy, traits that align with the chic reputation of the Afghan Hound breed. To accommodate Samantha's unique anatomy, particularly her long tail, some clothes are tailored specifically to fit. For other items, Plevri uses safety pins to ensure the garments are comfortable around the dog's slim torso, maintaining both style and welfare.

Real World Impact And Sustainability Efforts

Despite the high-profile nature of her career, Plevri is conscious of the environmental damage caused by fast fashion. She actively promotes sharing clothes rather than buying new ones, often borrowing jackets from friends or exchanging outfits at social gatherings. This sustainable approach has even led to humorous real-world moments, such as a friend being complimented on a dress she borrowed from Samantha at a wedding.

Samantha wears a size small or UK 8 in human clothing, allowing her to fit into high-street and luxury designer pieces. The success of the Afghan Hound In The City brand demonstrates a growing market for pet-centric lifestyle content that merges luxury fashion with responsible consumption. Plevri's strategy of using existing wardrobes and tailoring existing items provides a replicable model for sustainable pet fashion.

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Next Steps For The Fashion Influencer

The partnership with US Vogue and its spin-off Dogue magazine suggests continued growth for Samantha's brand. With a wardrobe that includes pieces from Chanel, Celine, and other top-tier brands, she is poised to remain a dominant figure in the niche of canine fashion influence. Plevri's role in curating this image involves not just dressing the dog, but crafting a narrative of sophistication that resonates with a global audience.

As Samantha continues to evolve, her presence in major publications like Vogue underscores the shifting dynamics of celebrity and influence in the digital age. The combination of her distinctive looks, Plevri's creative direction, and the strategic use of luxury branding ensures that Samantha remains at the forefront of the pet fashion industry.