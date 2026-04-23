Samantha Womack Hints at Split from Partner Oliver Farnworth with Cryptic Instagram Post

EastEnders star Samantha Womack has sparked speculation about a breakup with her partner, Oliver Farnworth, after sharing a suggestive photo and engaging in a telling exchange with her EastEnders sister and son on Instagram.

Speculation is mounting regarding the relationship status of actress Samantha Womack and her partner, Oliver Farnworth , following a suggestive post on social media. Womack, known for her role as Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders, shared a photograph of herself relaxing in an outdoor hot tub with the caption 'Alone again... naturally'.

This post immediately sparked discussion among her followers, leading many to believe the couple may have separated. Adding fuel to the fire, Roxy Simmons, who played Womack’s onscreen sister in EastEnders, commented on the photo with a simple 'Obv, love you', further hinting at a possible split. Womack responded to Simmons with 'I've got you though', a reply that has been interpreted as acknowledging a change in her personal life.

Even Womack’s son, Benjamin, playfully suggested she delete the post, to which she retorted with a lighthearted jab about his own social media habits. The relationship between Womack and Farnworth began in 2019, blossoming after they worked together on a stage adaptation of 'The Girl On The Train'. This came a year after Womack’s nineteen-year marriage to Mark ended. The couple subsequently relocated to Spain, seeking a fresh start and a more peaceful environment.

This move was significantly influenced by a deeply personal tragedy: the loss of Womack’s beloved dog, Lola. Lola, rescued from Goa, India, held a special place in Womack’s heart, and her death coincided with the actress’s breast cancer diagnosis in September 2022. Womack described losing Lola as devastating, stating it made her cancer diagnosis feel more real and prompting her to prioritize her health and well-being.

She credits Lola with ultimately leading her to return to Valencia, Spain, and dedicate a year to recovery. Womack received a cancer-free diagnosis five months after her initial diagnosis, a relief she expressed with gratitude, but also acknowledged the potential severity of the situation had it been discovered later. The emotional toll of both the cancer battle and the loss of Lola prompted a period of reflection and a shift in priorities for the actress.

She decided to step back from work to focus entirely on her health and recovery. The recent Instagram post, coupled with the supportive comments from friends and family, suggests Womack may be navigating a new chapter in her life, potentially without Farnworth. While neither Womack nor Farnworth have officially confirmed a separation, the online activity has generated considerable interest and speculation among fans and media outlets.

The actress’s journey through health challenges and personal loss has been well-documented, and her latest social media activity has once again brought her personal life into the public eye. The playful exchange with her son and the supportive message from her EastEnders sister indicate a strong network of family and friends surrounding her during this time





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Samantha Womack Oliver Farnworth Eastenders Relationship Breakup

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