Sami Sheen: Stripped down to a pink bikini in Malibu, partying with followers on social media

Denise Richards' daughter, Sami Sheen, had a fun beach day in Malibu, where she posed in a bright pink string bikini with silver studs. She encouraged her social media followers to party with her and referred to herself as Barbie. This news features her estrangement with her father, Charlie Sheen, as well as her financial independence from her parents by working on OnlyFans.

Denise Richards' daughter, Sami Sheen, had a fun beach day in Malibu . She stripped down to a bright pink string bikini with silver studs and posed on the hood of a pale pink Bronco while wearing an LA Dodgers cap.

She made a post on social media, referring to herself as Barbie and encouraging her followers to party with her. This comes two years after she cut off contact with her father, Charlie Sheen, following conflicts. Charlie also appeared on the documentary 'aka Charlie Sheen,' where he discussed getting sober due to an interaction with Sami. The star currently earns well over $3 million on OnlyFans





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Sami Sheen Bikini Denise Richards Daughter Malibu Beach Bronco Onlyfans Charlie Sheen Dollar Figures Earnings

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