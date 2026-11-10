Sammy Kershaw Criticizes CMA Over Denied Red Carpet Access at Country Music Awards

Sammy Kershaw says the Country Music Association denied him red carpet access at the upcoming 2026 Country Music Awards, and the CMA says it is in touch with his team.

Country singer Sammy Kershaw has publicly criticized the Country Music Association after being denied entry onto the red carpet at the upcoming 2026 Country Music Awards. The 68-year-old artist, known for songs such as She Don't Know She's Beautiful and Cadillac Style, shared an open letter with his nearly 40,000 Instagram followers. Kershaw made the complaint last week, describing the decision as a rejection that came two weeks before the show.

The Country Music Association responded with a statement defending the rules that govern red carpet access. The organization said those rules have been set to 'help manage limited space and the security needs for both the artists and the media.' The CMA added that it was deeply sorry anyone felt excluded by those decisions.

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Kershaw Details His Red Carpet Request and Denial

Kershaw says he asked to walk the red carpet for a few minutes at the CMA Awards airing on November 18, and was refused after several months of waiting. In his letter, he wrote that the association had strung him along before ultimately denying that request.

Kershaw wrote that he and his wife, Mendy, do not get to attend these events very often because of touring and schedule conflicts. He said that after adjusting his touring schedule and booking flights and hotels, Mendy was really looking forward to sharing a special evening together celebrating country music.

Kershaw said he learned of the denial two weeks before the show, after expecting that the couple would be attending. He voiced his frustration in the post with a single exclamation, writing 'WTF?' before continuing his message.

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Country Music Association Cites Its 60th Anniversary Mission

The Country Music Association said on Monday that its mission is to honor the history and celebrate the excellence of country music. The CMA framed its response around that mission in its social media statement.

The CMA said that, with this 60th anniversary year, it is working extra hard to spotlight the last six decades while also celebrating what has been a tremendous year in 2026. The association acknowledged that doing all of that in just one night is not easy, but said it is up for the challenge.

The CMA vowed to keep listening and keep finding ways to make sure all artists feel welcome. Directing its note to Kershaw, the association said it is in touch with Sammy Kershaw's team and looks forward to continuing that conversation.

Kershaw Cites Career Milestones and Peer Support

Kershaw argues that his more than 50 years in the music business should earn him the chance to walk the red carpet with his wife. He pointed to a record of many millions of records and singles streamed and sold as evidence of his career.

Kershaw listed more than two dozen Billboard charted hits and a CMA Horizon Award nomination among his achievements. He also noted that he has been a lifetime CMA member, a status the association presented to him in 1992, and that he was asked to donate his time to play CMA Fest.

Kershaw wrote that the CMA's rejection was extremely hurtful, embarrassing and very disappointing. He said he would hope to walk the red carpet alongside his wife, as the couple has done before.

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Other country artists rallied around Kershaw in the comments under his Instagram post. Singer Drew Baldridge, 34, offered to give up his own spot, telling Kershaw that he had paved the way for everyone on that carpet.

Britnee Kellogg, 41, criticized the situation by pointing to influencers who are paid to walk the red carpet, calling the decision disappointing. Riley Green, 38, said that if Kershaw had not earned the right to be there, then nobody has.

Future Red Carpet Access and the Next Steps

Kershaw said the next time he attends the CMA Awards will be in tribute after he is gone, if he is lucky. That remark closed his open letter and framed the dispute as an unresolved question about artist recognition.

Kershaw wrote that he believes there should be room to recognize the artists who have spent their lives contributing to the organization's success. He stated that he loves country music but never imagined a successful country music entertainer would be unable to walk the red carpet.

Kershaw also said he is blessed to still be out on tour every year, performing for fans and doing what he loves. He added that he is not the only artist affected by the decision.

The next step named in the available statements is the continued conversation between the Country Music Association and Sammy Kershaw's team, which the CMA said it looks forward to continuing.