Samsung and Joe Cole Launch Tech Upgrade Initiative for UK Pubs

Samsung has partnered with former England footballer Joe Cole to launch the Raise The Bar campaign, offering significant TV tech upgrades to UK pubs. The initiative aims to support local pubs and enhance the community matchday experience through public nominations and voting.

In a significant initiative to bolster Britain's cherished pub culture and enhance the matchday experience, Samsung has joined forces with former England football star Joe Cole to launch the Raise The Bar campaign. This national program aims to provide much-needed technological upgrades to pubs across the United Kingdom, recognizing their vital role in community life, particularly during major football tournaments.

Research commissioned by Samsung reveals the enduring appeal of watching football in local establishments, with a substantial four in ten individuals admitting to watching most major football tournaments at their local pub. Furthermore, the study highlights the powerful sense of community fostered by these shared viewing experiences, with an overwhelming 86% of respondents agreeing that watching sports together makes them feel part of a community.

The Raise The Bar campaign offers pubs a timely opportunity to refresh their technology infrastructure just as crucial sporting events are about to kick off. Joe Cole has passionately urged the nation to support their local pubs by nominating them for a chance to win thousands of pounds worth of state-of-the-art Samsung television equipment. Beyond the technological makeover, Samsung is committed to providing valuable advertising support to selected venues, further amplifying their reach and appeal.

Cole emphasized the intrinsic connection between local pubs and football, stating that these establishments are central to our communities. He articulated the unique atmosphere of watching a big game surrounded by friends, where the ambiance can profoundly enhance the experience. He further stressed the importance of a reliable, high-quality television setup in keeping everyone engrossed in the action, thereby facilitating unforgettable matchday memories. Zeena Hill, Senior Marketing Director for Home Entertainment & Appliances at Samsung UK, echoed this sentiment, underscoring the pivotal role of local pubs and venues in uniting communities, especially during significant sporting occasions. She affirmed Samsung's dedication to delivering superior viewing experiences, irrespective of the location.

The campaign structure is designed to involve the public extensively. Initially, through a customer voting process, a 'squad' of eleven pubs will be selected. Ten of these chosen venues will receive brand-new Samsung televisions, each valued at £3,000, along with targeted local marketing assistance from Samsung. The final stages will see these shortlisted venues actively encouraging further public voting to determine the ultimate winner. This one exceptional venue will be awarded a comprehensive and transformative tech upgrade and pub makeover, valued at over £10,000.

The initial nomination phase of the campaign is open until 5pm on Wednesday, May 20, with submissions being accepted via the dedicated website watchitonasamsung.com. Following this, a shortlist of eleven pubs and venues will be announced on Thursday, April 30. This shortlist will then embark on the final stage of voting, giving fans the opportunity to cast their votes one last time to decide which single pub will benefit from the most extensive and impactful technological renovation





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