Samsung's Strict Returns Policy Costs Me £100 After Galaxy Book 4 Edge Crash Issues

The author's experience with Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Edge highlights a frustrating clause in their returns policy, costing them almost £100 due to software installation.

I recently purchased a Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge laptop for a specific purpose: running Bambu Studio, a 3D design software I use frequently. After setting up the new laptop, I encountered the same issue I was facing with my older Vivobook - Bambu Studio was crashing and struggling to slice complex models. Despite using efficiency mode and adjusting settings, the problem persisted.

Initially, I suspected the software, but Bambu Studio only requires Windows 10 (64-bit) or above and I thought the Snapdragon processor in the Galaxy Book would handle it. I was disappointed, as I had hoped the newer laptop would resolve those issues. Frustrated, I decided to return the Galaxy Book and explore exchanging it for a model with a better Snapdragon Elite CPU. However, I discovered a frustrating clause in Samsung's returns policy: a 20% fee would be deducted from the refund because I had installed software on the laptop. This means I would lose almost £100, a significant chunk of my budget.I'm now faced with a difficult choice: keep a laptop that doesn't fully meet my needs or exchange it and accept the financial loss. I'm writing to you because I want to know if anyone else has encountered a similar situation with Samsung's returns policy. This experience has highlighted the importance of always checking the terms and conditions before making a significant purchase. This incident also raises questions about the responsibility of manufacturers in providing adequate support for specific software on their devices. Ideally, I should have been able to resolve the issue without facing such a significant financial penalty. I hope my experience serves as a cautionary tale for others and encourages Samsung to reconsider its strict return policy





