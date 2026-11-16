Samuel McKee Survives Hippo Attack On Honeymoon In Botswana

Samuel McKee suffered life-threatening injuries from a hippo in Botswana. His wife Anna fought the animal to save him during their honeymoon in the Okavango Delta.

Samuel McKee, a 31-year-old man from Washington state, underwent a near-death experience last September while celebrating his honeymoon with his wife Anna in the Okavango Delta of Botswana.

The couple was traveling through the world-famous nature reserve when a hippo attacked Samuel, causing severe internal injuries and leaving him trapped in the water for hours before a rescue operation could be organized.

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The Attack In Okavango Delta

The incident began when the newlyweds took a mokoro, a traditional canoe used for navigating the flooded plains of the Okavango Delta, to observe exotic plants and wildlife.

According to the couple, the vessel drifted away from their tour group, isolating them from the safety of the other participants.

Samuel McKee recalled seeing sheer terror in his guide's eyes just before a large hippo began charging aggressively toward their canoe.

The animal struck Samuel in the side with violent force, rag-dolling him into the water and causing immediate, catastrophic injury.

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Anna McKee Fights To Save Husband

Anna McKee, also 31, described experiencing a primal fight-or-flight instinct as she watched her new husband being mauled by the wild animal.

Fueled by adrenaline and grief, she screamed while wading through the muddy water to reach her spouse.

She punched the hippo repeatedly with all her strength until the animal released its grip on Samuel.

Anna stated that she feared the animal would drag him into a gorge and drown him if she did not intervene immediately.

13-Hour Wait For Medical Evacuation

Despite Anna's intervention, the couple remained stranded in the middle of the nature reserve in the African country.

Samuel realized he was severely injured when he saw an organ poking out of his abdomen and could no longer feel one of his legs.

Anna contacted family members back in Washington state and the US embassy, pleading for emergency assistance.

Relatives managed to organize a medical evacuation helicopter, but the couple had to wait an agonizing 13 hours without medical attention or painkillers.

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Emergency Surgery In South Africa

Samuel was flown to a hospital in South Africa 18 hours after the initial attack occurred.

He underwent major emergency surgery to save his life, which resulted in a transverse colostomy to bypass his damaged colon.

The surgery required 20 staples in his belly, IVs in his neck and arms, and a feeding tube and ventilator to sustain him.

Miraculously, Samuel avoided infection despite the wound exposing his internal cavity to blood, bile, and muddy water.

Long Recovery Process For Couple

The attack left Samuel with fractured vertebrae and ribs, a long laceration on his left leg, and a large hole in his back.

He spent weeks in Johannesburg for recovery before traveling to Seattle to begin physical therapy.

Samuel struggled mentally with being bedridden due to his active lifestyle but found solace in taking up pottery with Anna.

He can now use the pottery wheel for up to 15 minutes due to weakened muscles, and the couple considers every day a gift following the traumatic event.