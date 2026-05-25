San Antonio Spurs beat Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 to level NBA series 2-2

The San Antonio Spurs have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 in game three of their NBA Western Conference finals series. The Spurs took a 15 point lead but the Thunder complted back from five points to take over with four minutes left before.they searld with a good defensive display and three pointers in the 4rter half

The San Antonio Spurs bounced back in style with an impressive 103-82 home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder to level their best-of-seven NBA Western Conference finals series at 2-2.

In their game three defeat, led from the front with 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals, the Spurs overcame an early lead by the Thunder and took a solid defensive display to seal the win. The Spurs also had Wembanyama toppling the team with a mid-court three-pointer before the break as they com back from a 5 point deficit to claim the win.

With the result virtually decided, the Thunder sat out the entire fourth quarters with Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander top-scoring on 19 points





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