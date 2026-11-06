San Antonio SWAT Officer Sues City Over Hazing and Harassment Allegations

Perla Dominguez sues SAPD for alleged hazing, sexual harassment, and discrimination. The lawsuit seeks reinstatement, back pay, and damages after years of reported bullying.

Officer Perla Dominguez, a fourteen-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department, has filed a lawsuit against the City of San Antonio alleging severe sexual harassment, hazing, and discrimination within the city's only female SWAT unit. Dominguez claims she was systematically bullied by male colleagues into leaving the specialized team after she refused to participate in degrading initiation rituals and demanded basic privacy protections.

The Hazing Rituals and Resistance

The lawsuit details specific hazing practices that Dominguez was required to endure as part of the SAPD SWAT team traditions, which included new recruits being held down and bitten on the rear by other members. Additionally, recruits were allegedly expected to get a lightning bolt tattoo, a requirement that Dominguez found sexually degrading and offensive. The complaint states that Captain Jamie Trevino referenced the tattoo as being about 'loyalty and trust' during a 2022 leadership training event, a comment Dominguez interpreted as a personal rebuke for her refusal to participate.

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Workplace Harassment and Privacy Violations

Dominguez reported that she was forced to change in the women's bathroom at the unit's facility because no female SWAT members had served there before her. Male officers had previously used the space and continued to do so despite her requests to stop, including an incident in February 2019 when Officer Greg Cummins walked in on her while she was partially undressed. Sergeant Frank Gutierrez allegedly confronted her in front of others regarding her need for a private restroom, and later, Captain Miles Earwood asked her to remove the key to the bathroom door so male colleagues could access it, a request she declined.

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Escalating Hostility and Discrimination

The environment allegedly worsened over time, with Salvador Hernandez and Marshall Davis pressuring Dominguez in 2021 to undergo the hazing ritual, claiming her refusal questioned her loyalty to the team. After Dominguez, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, announced she and her wife were expecting twin boys, she discovered a used condom in her locker. Although an investigation was launched that included a polygraph test for Dominguez, the suit claims the city never identified or disciplined the individual responsible for placing the item in her personal space.

Legal Actions and Demanded Remedies

Following these incidents and derogatory comments about a nonbinary public figure made by coworkers in November 2021, Dominguez reported the behavior but claimed the city took no action. She requested a temporary assignment at the SAPD Training Academy in February 2022, which was granted, and is now seeking reinstatement to the SWAT team. Her legal complaint asks the court to award her lost compensation for back pay, compensatory damages under federal anti-discrimination laws, and an injunction to prevent the city and police department from engaging in the unlawful practices described in the filing.