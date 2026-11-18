San Francisco Fire Department warns saltwater from floods can cause delayed battery fires in e-bikes and EVs, urging owners to store them outside.

The San Francisco Fire Department has issued a public warning that saltwater from recent floods and storms in the Bay Area can cause lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, scooters and e-bikes to ignite. The alert followed a week of flooding across the region and was shared through a new social media video featuring Fire Department Chief Dean Crispen and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

Officials say the risk is not limited to the moment a vehicle drives through water. Owners who have driven through standing saltwater are being advised to take precautions because a battery fire can start hours or even days after the exposure.

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How Saltwater Triggers Delayed Battery Fires

Delayed thermal runaway occurs when an electric vehicle drives through saltwater and the lithium-ion battery inside ignites later. The Fire Department explained that salt in the water can act as a conductor of electricity if water enters the battery casing of a device or vehicle.

According to an announcement from City of South San Francisco (CSSF), the salt from seawater flooding roads can corrode battery components and wiring inside vehicles. That corrosion creates the risk of malfunctions and fire, even if the damage is not immediately visible to the owner.

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CSSF also warned that charging stations for electric vehicles that have come into contact with floodwater can create shock hazards for drivers and first responders. The Fire Department said the danger extends to electric scooters and e-bikes, not only to cars.

Warnings From Officials and a Local Mechanic

The San Francisco Fire Department is directing anyone who believes they have driven a lithium-ion powered vehicle or mobility device through standing saltwater to store that device or vehicle outside of their home. The department framed this step as a precaution against a fire starting indoors.

David Healey, a car mechanic in Sausalito, told the SF Chronicle that fresh water and saltwater have very different effects on electrical equipment. He compared a hair dryer submerged in fresh water with one submerged in salt water, saying the salt water makes a significant difference.

Healey said his own autoshop flooded a few years ago, and one of his e-bikes was hit by saltwater and later exploded. He described the e-bike as having started shooting flames everywhere because the lithium battery inside had ignited.

Past Tesla Incident and Manufacturer Guidance

A Tesla exploded under similar circumstances in 2024 in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, according to the reporting. Tom Barth, then Chief of the special investigations branch of the National Transportation Safety Board's office of highway safety, said saltwater able to bridge the gap between the positive and negative terminals of a battery can cause a short circuit.

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Tesla provides a guide for vehicles that have been submerged in water due to a natural disaster, including saltwater flooding. The guide does not specify the degree of submersion needed to trigger the effects of delayed thermal runaway.

The Tesla guide instructs owners to treat a submerged vehicle as one that has been in an accident. It also advises keeping the vehicle at least 50 feet from any combustible materials until a mechanic has evaluated it.

What Owners Should Do Next

Owners of electric cars, e-bikes and scooters who were in flooded areas should move affected devices away from living spaces while they assess the situation. The San Francisco Fire Department has asked residents to take the warning seriously in the days after the storms.

Further storms and subsequent flooding are expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area this week, according to the reporting. The Daily Mail has reached out to the San Francisco Fire Department for further information on additional guidance and any specific procedures for residents.