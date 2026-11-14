San Jose Earthquakes Sold to Alden Global Capital for $625 Million

Heath Freeman's Alden Global Capital buys the San Jose Earthquakes and PayPal Park from John Fisher in a $625 million deal closing in weeks.

The San Jose Earthquakes organization confirmed on Friday that John Fisher and his partnership have reached an agreement to sell both the Major League Soccer franchise and its home stadium, PayPal Park. The transaction is led by Heath Freeman, who serves as the president and co-founder of Alden Global Capital, marking a significant shift in the leadership of the California-based soccer club. This official announcement validates earlier reports from financial outlets such as the San Francisco Chronicle and Sportico regarding the magnitude of the acquisition.

Valuation and Transaction Structure

The sale is valued at $625 million, a figure that reflects the substantial worth of professional soccer assets in the current market landscape. This financial arrangement represents the end of an era for John Fisher, whose stewardship of the team has spanned nearly two decades of operation and development. The closing of the deal is anticipated to occur within the coming weeks, allowing for the finalization of all legal and regulatory requirements necessary to transfer ownership. Such a timeframe is typical for high-value sports franchise transactions that require thorough due diligence processes.

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Heath Freeman and Alden Global Capital Role

Heath Freeman steps into the ownership role as the primary figurehead for Alden Global Capital, an investment firm known for its broad portfolio of media and technology holdings. As president and co-founder, Freeman brings a background in strategic asset management to the oversight of the Earthquakes and the PayPal Park facility. His leadership is expected to introduce new financial strategies and operational frameworks to the club. This move signals Alden Global Capital's intent to actively manage and potentially grow the value of its sports holdings within the Major League Soccer ecosystem.

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Impact on Club Operations and Staff

The transition of ownership from John Fisher to Alden Global Capital will inevitably influence the daily operations and strategic direction of the San Jose Earthquakes. Players, coaching staff, and administrative personnel will need to adapt to the new management structure under Heath Freeman. The stability of the franchise is generally supported by the significant financial backing provided by the acquiring entity. However, long-term players of the club and local fans will be watching closely to see how the new ownership group prioritizes team performance and community engagement.

Next Steps and Market Reactions

With the deal expected to close in the coming weeks, the focus now shifts to the integration of the Earthquakes into Alden Global Capital's broader business interests. Market observers and industry analysts will assess how this acquisition impacts the competitive balance within Major League Soccer. The sale concludes a nearly twenty-year chapter for John Fisher, leaving behind a legacy that includes multiple league championships and consistent playoff appearances. The club continues its regular schedule, including upcoming matches against rivals like the Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo FC, while the ownership paperwork is finalized.