Sanctioned Russian Billionaire’s Yacht Nord Transits Restricted Strait of Hormuz

A superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian steel tycoon Alexey Mordashov has passed through the Strait of Hormuz despite near-total traffic restrictions imposed by Iran, raising questions about sanctions enforcement and geopolitical alignment between Russia and Iran.

A superyacht associated with a sanctioned Russia n billionaire has successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway experiencing near-complete traffic restrictions imposed by Iran .

The vessel, identified as Nord, is widely believed to be connected to Alexey Mordashov, a prominent Russian steel magnate. MarineTraffic data reveals the yacht’s unusual passage through the strait over the weekend, a route now largely avoided due to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which are significantly disrupting global shipping lanes.

The 465-foot yacht, estimated to be worth over £368 million, departed from a Dubai marina around 2 PM on Friday and completed the crossing of the sensitive waterway early Saturday, ultimately arriving in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday morning. The circumstances surrounding the yacht’s clearance to transit the strait remain shrouded in mystery, particularly given the extensive limitations Iran has placed on movement through this vital corridor, which typically handles approximately 20% of the world’s oil supply.

Since February, Iran has implemented stringent restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in a dramatic reduction in the number of vessels making the journey. Currently, only a limited number of ships, primarily commercial carriers, are undertaking the passage each day, contingent on the fragile and uncertain ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. Prior to the heightened tensions that began on February 28th, an average of 125 to 140 vessels transited the strait daily.

In response to the escalating situation, the United States has instituted a blockade targeting Iranian ports, further constricting maritime activity in the region. This complex geopolitical landscape is underscored by the strengthening relationship between Moscow and Tehran, long-standing strategic allies. Recent years have witnessed a deepening of ties, most notably through a 2025 agreement designed to enhance intelligence and security cooperation.

Simultaneously, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi conducted discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, following earlier mediation efforts in Pakistan and Oman over the weekend, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic maneuvering surrounding the situation. The timing of these events, coupled with the yacht’s passage, raises questions about potential coordination or tacit approval. While Alexey Mordashov is not officially listed as the owner of the Nord yacht, substantial evidence points to his connection.

Shipping data and Russian corporate records from 2025 demonstrate that the vessel was registered in 2022 to a Russian company owned by his wife. This company is based in Cherepovets, the same industrial city where Mordashov’s steel conglomerate, Severstal, is headquartered. Mordashov was subjected to sanctions by both the United States and the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, due to his perceived close ties to the Kremlin.

The Nord is an exceptionally luxurious vessel, ranking among the largest yachts globally. It features an impressive array of amenities, including 20 staterooms, a swimming pool, a helipad, and even a personal submarine, as detailed by Superyacht Times. The ability of this sanctioned billionaire’s yacht to navigate a heavily restricted waterway raises significant concerns about the effectiveness of international sanctions and the potential for circumvention, particularly given the geopolitical alignment between Russia and Iran.

The incident is likely to prompt further scrutiny of maritime traffic in the region and potentially lead to increased efforts to enforce sanctions and monitor vessel movements. The lack of transparency surrounding the yacht’s clearance adds to the complexity and fuels speculation about the extent of cooperation between Iran and Russia in circumventing international restrictions





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Sanctions Russia Iran Superyacht Alexey Mordashov Nord Maritime Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Offers Strait of Hormuz Deal, Blames US for Failed TalksIran proposes easing its control over the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its blockade, but refuses to discuss its nuclear program. Talks in Pakistan have stalled, with both sides blaming each other. Oil prices are rising amid ongoing tensions.

Read more »

Iran Offers Strait of Hormuz Access Amidst Fragile Ceasefire TalksIran proposes easing restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear program, as ceasefire talks with the US remain stalled. Oil prices are rising due to continued uncertainty over the crucial waterway. President Trump expresses a firm stance, demanding the US be approached directly for negotiations.

Read more »

Is a Permanent U.S. Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz Part of a Much Bigger PlanThe U.S. blockade of Iran is strategic, not accidental, aimed at securing long-term control over key energy chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz rather than just responding to Iran.

Read more »

20,000 sailors stuck in Gulf as shipping traffic drops 92% amid Strait of Hormuz tensionsThe UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre in Portsmouth is monitoring a 92% drop in shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz due to blockades and attacks. Around 20,000 sailors are stranded as tensions escalate. The center, led by Commander Jo Black, provides 24/7 support to vessels navigating the region, coordinating neutral information to ensure safe passage.

Read more »

£370m Russian superyacht linked to Putin ally sails through Strait of HormuzA superyacht linked to a key ally of Vladimir Putin was allowed to sail through the Strait of Hormuz despite the blockade that is in place.

Read more »

Russian Yacht Transits Strait of Hormuz Amidst US-Iran Tensions, Putin Meets Iranian OfficialA Russian superyacht linked to a sanctioned billionaire sailed through the contested Strait of Hormuz while Vladimir Putin hosted an Iranian delegation, signaling a strengthening strategic relationship between Russia and Iran as tensions escalate between the US and Iran. Russia appears to be benefiting economically from the conflict and may be increasing its military involvement.

Read more »