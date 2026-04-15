Sandra Bullock Joins Instagram, Sparks Excitement for Practical Magic 2

Actress Sandra Bullock joins Instagram, delighting fans and celebrity friends as she promotes the upcoming Practical Magic 2. Her debut on the platform and red-carpet appearance at CinemaCon showcase her enduring popularity and the excitement surrounding her latest projects.

Sandra Bullock has made a splash in the social media world, finally joining Instagram and delighting her A-list friends and fans alike. The acclaimed actress, 61, created her account on Tuesday night, coinciding with the promotional efforts for her highly anticipated upcoming film, Practical Magic 2 . Her inaugural post featured a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the sequel, showcasing Sandra mixing up a batch of her character's signature midnight margaritas, accompanied by the playful caption Midnight somewhere….

The response was immediate and enthusiastic. Within hours of joining Instagram, Sandra's follower count skyrocketed, surpassing four million, a testament to her enduring popularity and the excitement surrounding her new venture into the online space. Among her first followers were a host of celebrity pals who welcomed her with open arms and enthusiastic comments. Jennifer Aniston led the charge with a tagged selfie, expressing her joy and welcoming her close friend to the platform. Reese Witherspoon chimed in, declaring that Instagram just got a whole lot better, and Nicole Kidman, Sandra's Practical Magic co-star, enthusiastically offered to share margaritas anytime.

Sandra's foray into Instagram wasn't just a passive presence; she actively engaged with her friends and the platform. She spent her first evening exploring her friends' accounts and leaving witty comments. She humorously responded to a fan account's post quoting her The Lost City co-star Channing Tatum's 2024 GQ interview, in which he confessed to buying a year's supply of white t-shirts to avoid laundry. Sandra's comment, Of course you did, showcased her playful personality. She also playfully requested to get a witchy look when commenting beneath a video of Jennifer Aniston doing Jason Bateman's hair.

Sandra’s interactions with her co-stars didn’t go unnoticed. She commented under a video of Nicole Kidman, writing 'we're so back'. Her enthusiasm for the platform is particularly noteworthy given her prior resistance to social media. Previously, Sandra had expressed her skepticism, citing concerns about fake accounts impersonating her. In an interview last year, she had cautioned fans to be aware that she did not participate in any form of social media. In 2018, she said it would be dangerous for her if she ever started an account. She would probably be spouting off like 'This is not the truth!'

The actress, who is mom to Louis, 16, and Laila, 11, has maintained that she keeps up with the online world though. She said that she's not ignorant of what's happening out there and that she often looks over other people's shoulders to get a sense of the online happenings. She joked that she was just lazy. Sandra has embraced her new digital playground with the same charm and wit that has defined her career.

Adding to her busy week, Sandra Bullock made a stunning return to the red carpet at CinemaCon, further igniting excitement for Practical Magic 2. The event was held in Las Vegas and the actress looked radiant in a vibrant red suit, complete with an exposed bra top. This appearance marked her first red carpet since October 2024, and her striking ensemble did not disappoint. The CinemaCon presentation included the unveiling of exclusive footage from Practical Magic 2, generating buzz among industry attendees.

Sandra and Nicole Kidman were engulfed in smoke as they made their grand entrance to introduce the footage, with Sandra humorously remarking about the smoke, drawing laughs from the audience. In a moment of fun, Sandra even orchestrated Nicole's delivery of her now-iconic pre-movie intro line, adding a nostalgic and memorable touch to the event. The audience's enthusiastic response, in which Nicole responded by saying she didn't think anyone would clap, was met with Sandra's playful response, I told you! The event was a testament to the enduring popularity of both actresses and the anticipation surrounding their upcoming reunion in Practical Magic 2, as well as Sandra's energetic and amusing entrance to Instagram.





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