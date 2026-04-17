Sandra Bullock Reemerges After Personal Grief, Returns to Spotlight for Practical Magic Sequel

Actress Sandra Bullock makes her first public appearance since the death of her partner, Bryan Randall, attending CinemaCon to promote the sequel to Practical Magic. Bullock had taken a career hiatus to care for Randall during his battle with ALS, and is now focused on healing and her children while also returning to her acting and producing roles.

Sandra Bullock has made her return to the public eye after a period of intense personal loss and self-care. The acclaimed actress, who stepped away from her thriving career in 2022 to care for her late live-in partner, Bryan Randall , reappeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week. Randall, a photographer, passed away in 2023 at the age of 57 after a three-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ( ALS ). His 60th birthday would have been last Friday.

An insider revealed to People that Bullock, 61, needed this time to heal and focus on her family. She dedicated herself to her children, Louis, 16, and Laila, 12, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively. Bullock had previously expressed her desire to prioritize her children, telling GMA in 2022 that she didn't want to create anything that would pull her away from being present. She explained the challenges of balancing a demanding career with motherhood, noting the long hours and the impact it had on her children missing her. Reflecting on her life before her children, she stated it felt like rushing to a destination that didn't exist, whereas now, she feels content and present. Randall, who is also survived by his 31-year-old daughter Skylar Staten Randall, first met Bullock in 2015 when she hired him to photograph her son's fifth birthday party. Despite his past struggles with heroin addiction, Bullock found profound love with him, calling him the love of her life in a 2021 interview on Red Table Talk. This relationship offered her a renewed sense of happiness after her divorce from Jesse James in 2010. Bullock's return to the spotlight also marks her involvement in the long-awaited sequel to Practical Magic, scheduled for release in September. She is reprising her role as Sally Owens and serving as an executive producer on the project, which is set 25 years after the original film. Sources indicate she has been actively involved in bringing this project to fruition and is enjoying the process. Her return signifies a significant milestone in her journey of healing and reclaiming her professional life





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