Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef Reportedly Separating After Five Years Together

Former Food Network star Sandra Lee and fiancé Ben Youcef are reportedly living apart and may be calling off their engagement after five years. Sources indicate the couple has been separated for over a year, with their lives heading in different directions.

Reports are circulating that former Food Network personality Sandra Lee and her fiancé, Algerian actor Ben Youcef , may be headed for a split, just five years after a romantic Parisian proposal. Sources close to the couple, who have been affectionately nicknamed 'Bendra' by friends, have revealed that they have been living separately for over a year, with their lives reportedly diverging onto different paths.

This separation follows several months without any public appearances together, with Lee increasingly attending events solo, signaling a growing distance in their relationship. Lee, 59, and Youcef, 47, first met in March 2021 in Santa Monica, California, shortly after Lee relocated from New York City. Their engagement followed swiftly, with Youcef proposing during a European trip just five months later in August. Lee publicly confirmed their romance in February 2022 with an effusive Valentine's Day post on Instagram, where she expressed her surprise and joy at finding love again after believing it was no longer possible. She candidly shared her feelings of being closed off to romance, only to be revitalized by Youcef's presence, stating, 'I was certain it never would again. I was shocked when it did. I swore I would never fall again, trust again, love again, or open myself up again.' The couple's affection was often on display, with paparazzi capturing them in intimate moments, including steamy hot tub encounters and public displays of affection in St. Tropez, where the sighting of a ring on Lee's finger fueled brief speculation of a secret wedding, which was later denied. Lee, who was previously married to businessman Bruce Karatz from 2001 to 2005, has frequently credited her relationship with Youcef for helping her rediscover happiness. She spoke to Us Weekly in 2024 about her reawakened sense of intimacy, noting, 'I hadn’t been intimate in years and years,' and humorously described feeling like a virgin at 55. She credited Youcef's persistence for their connection, which she described as a profound mental, emotional, and indescribable bond that she had never experienced before. This relationship followed Lee's significant breakup with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2019, which had been her first serious relationship in 14 years. The statement released at the time of their split indicated a shift from a romantic partnership to a deep friendship, with both parties expressing continued support and a commitment to their family. Youcef, prior to his relationship with Lee, was married to real estate broker Apryl Stephenson, with whom he shares twins, Harris and Hannah. Their divorce proceedings were initiated in 2020. Lee, an Emmy winner and former First Lady of New York, has navigated personal challenges, including a breast cancer diagnosis in 2015, which led to a double mastectomy. She bravely documented her journey in the HBO documentary Rx: Early Detection to raise awareness for cancer screening, and has been in remission since. The report suggests that a combination of factors may have contributed to the strain on Lee and Youcef's relationship, including Lee's recent stressful experience dealing with the aftermath of the Malibu fires, where her home was nearly destroyed. She expressed immense gratitude upon discovering her home had survived the blaze, a sentiment shared with her followers in January 2025





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