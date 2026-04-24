Sandra Lee Confirms Split from Fiancé Ben Youcef, Announces New Chapter

Chef Sandra Lee has broken her silence regarding her separation from Ben Youcef after five years, expressing a desire for personal growth and a life aligned with her values.

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee has publicly addressed her recent separation from her fiancé, Ben Youcef , after five years together. In a heartfelt Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the former couple, Lee explained that the decision to end their engagement was not made lightly, but after considerable reflection.

She acknowledged the complexities of life, noting how experiences shape individuals and the importance of self-awareness. Lee expressed gratitude for the commitment she’s given to relationships and family throughout her life, but emphasized a need for a new direction, driven by clarity, intention, and self-honesty. She spoke warmly of Youcef, describing him as a kind and wonderful man deserving of happiness, while also committing to pursuing her own.

Lee revealed that this marks the first time in her adult life she will be entirely single, describing the experience as both frightening and exhilarating. She intends to focus on personal growth, healing, and building a life aligned with her values. Youcef, through his representative, echoed Lee’s sentiments, describing their five years together as a beautiful chapter filled with travel, unforgettable memories, and gratitude.

He highlighted his current focus on his acting career and raising his ten-year-old twins, wishing Lee happiness and success. Their relationship began in March 2021 at a charity event in Santa Monica, California, and quickly progressed to engagement later that year. The proposal occurred during a trip to France, reportedly intended to distract Lee from the ongoing sexual harassment scandal involving her former partner, Andrew Cuomo.

Prior to the split, Lee had publicly expressed her joy and surprise at finding love again with Youcef, having previously believed she would never open herself up to a relationship again. The couple’s connection was described by sources as a deep and protective bond. The breakup follows Cuomo’s resignation amidst allegations of sexual harassment, a period during which Youcef reportedly sought to provide Lee with support and distraction.

Lee, known for her Semi-Homemade cooking style, is now embarking on a new chapter, embracing the uncertainty and opportunity that comes with being single and prioritizing her own well-being and personal fulfillment. She expressed her thanks to her supporters and looks forward to the future with gratitude and an open heart





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