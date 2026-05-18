Sandra's daughter Sarah on OnlyFans: 'I'm not doing anything like that'

Sandra's daughter Sarah had been on OnlyFans for a year to subsidise her living expenses at university. She was extremely angry with her ex for telling her, fearing her dad would be judgmental and disgusted. She refused to tell him, fearing he would lose his mind. The average UK student now graduates with around £53,000 of debt, and financial pressure was one of the biggest reasons young women considered OnlyFans. Sarah assured her dad she wasn't doing anything like that, but her dad was not fully supportive. Sarah is now 26 and has been doing OnlyFans full-time for four years, earning about £3,600 a month. She worries about men becoming obsessed with her and the dodgy characters she might come across. She also worries about photos leaking online and the potential danger of someone tracking her down.

Sandra’s daughter Sarah had been on OnlyFans for a year to subsidise her living expenses at university. She was extremely angry with her ex for telling her, fearing her dad would be judgmental and disgusted.

She refused to tell him, fearing he would lose his mind. The average UK student now graduates with around £53,000 of debt, and financial pressure was one of the biggest reasons young women considered OnlyFans. Sarah assured her dad she wasn’t doing anything like that, but her dad was not fully supportive. Sarah is now 26 and has been doing OnlyFans full-time for four years, earning about £3,600 a month.

She worries about men becoming obsessed with her and the dodgy characters she might come across. She also worries about photos leaking online and the potential danger of someone tracking her down





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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