Sandro, The Great British Bake Off Star, Shares His Personal Journey and Relationship Status

Sandro, a fitness fanatic and Angola-born baker, has opened up about his personal journey and relationship status after winning a legion of fans during his time on The Great British Bake Off in 2022. He is now living with his husband in Stratford, London, and has an initial on his leg and a matching tattoo of both their thumbs, indicating a recent marriage. Sandro is open to getting someone else's name inked on him in the future. He has been inspired to bake following the death of his father at the age of 21, and his journey to baking began after he was rejected once before getting his big break on the show. Sandro's father passed away a month before their planned meeting, and he included white roses in the design for his episode signature bake as a tribute to his then-partner.

Sandro , a fitness fanatic and Angola-born baker who won a legion of fans during his time on The Great British Bake Off in 2022, is now living with his husband in Stratford, London after the split.

He has an initial on his leg and a matching tattoo of both their thumbs, indicating a recent marriage. Sandro is open to getting someone else's name inked on him in the future. He has been inspired to bake following the death of his father at the age of 21. Sandro's journey to baking began after he was rejected once before getting his big break on the show.

He included white roses in the design for his episode signature bake as a tribute to his then-partner. Sandro's father passed away a month before their planned meeting





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The Great British Bake Off Sandro Fitness Fanatic Angola-Born Baker Relationship Status Initial On Leg Matching Tattoo Marriage Inspiration To Bake Father's Death White Roses

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