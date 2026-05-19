Sandy Fire in Simi Valley Sparks Evacuation Orders, Affects Celebrity Homeowners

A new wildfire in the Simi Valley area of Southern California has residents worried due to its proximity to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and celebrity homeowner neighborhoods such as Hidden Hills and Calabasas. The fire is heading toward Thousand Oaks, where Britney Spears, Heather Locklear, Jamie Foxx, and Tom Selleck have mansions.

The new Sandy Fire in the Simi Valley area of Southern California has residents worried. This area is home to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library , which is the burial site of former U.S. president Ronald Reagan, and his wife Nancy Reagan.

The fire is reportedly heading toward Hidden Hills and Calabasas, which is filled with celebrity residents such as Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kris Jenner. It could also hit Thousand Oaks, where Britney Spears, Heather Locklear, Jamie Foxx, and Tom Selleck have mansions.

Spencer Pratt, who is running for Mayor of Los Angeles, criticized Democratic Mayor Karen Bass in several posts to X on Monday over her handling of the Palisades Fire while drawing comparisons to the Sandy Fire. More than 17,000 people were under evacuation orders in Southern California on Tuesday





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Simi Valley Fire Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Celebrity Residents Palisades Fire Santa Rosa Island Fire Evacuation Orders Crews Fighters Utmost Caution

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