Santa Barbara Unified School District allocates $375,000 for a new Director of Inclusive School Communities and an ethnic studies teacher following a blackface incident at San Marcos High School.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has approved a significant $375,000 funding package to create two new roles focused on diversity and inclusion following a controversy involving racist behavior by students. This financial commitment establishes a new Director of Inclusive School Communities position and funds an additional ethnic studies teacher specifically for elementary school pupils. The decision comes in the wake of a September incident at San Marcos High School that ignited widespread anger across the community and the school board.

Response to San Marcos High School Blackface Incident

The Santa Barbara Unified School District took immediate action after four white female students at San Marcos High School posted a photograph on social media that showed them darkening their faces to imitate four young Black boys. The image, which accompanied a string of ninja emojis often used as a coded reference to a racial slur, spread rapidly online and triggered a wave of outrage among students, parents, and community members. The photograph depicted the teenagers recreating the poses of the children from a viral internet meme, an act that was widely condemned as deeply offensive and harmful. School officials confirmed that the students were disciplined but declined to reveal the specific punishments due to student privacy regulations. Principal Dare Holdren stated that the school had contacted the families of the involved teenagers and was working to educate them about the impact of their actions.

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Breakdown of the $375,000 Funding Package

The approved $375,000 figure represents the total funding package for both new positions rather than the confirmed annual salary for the Director of Inclusive School Communities. The new director will oversee initiatives aimed at creating more inclusive school communities across the district, while the ethnic studies teacher will introduce lessons to elementary school pupils. The proposal sparked heated debate among board members during the Tuesday meeting, with some arguing that the ethnic studies position should also extend to junior high schools to ensure broader coverage. Board President Bill Banning insisted that the funding should be approved immediately rather than delayed for further discussion, stating that he would not support anything that did not approve the position that night. Banning suggested that the district could make adjustments to the program later if necessary, emphasizing that it was becoming clear the district was not doing enough to address systemic issues.

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Historical Context and Community Outrage

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has faced scrutiny over allegations of racial slurs, monkey noises, and other discriminatory behavior at its schools for some time. According to reports, a San Marcos High School substitute teacher read the N-word out loud during a reading of 'Of Mice and Men' last year after being told not to, resulting in the substitute being removed from campus. Superintendent Hilda Maldonado condemned the post and clarified that she felt the incident was harmful to the school community. At a June 9 meeting, community members exclaimed that racial issues on campus still persevered, with one student stating that black students do not feel safe and that they had personally lost friends who moved away because of it. The September scandal erupted after the district's Safe to Speak Up reporting system identified the students and brought the image to administrators around two weeks before the school publicly addressed the controversy. Students from San Marcos and Dos Pueblos High Schools staged walkouts, while angry parents, teachers, and community members packed school board meetings to demand action.

Future Implications and Stakeholder Reactions

The Santa Barbara Unified School District's decision to allocate substantial funds for diversity and inclusion roles is seen by supporters as a significant step towards addressing long-standing concerns about racism and discrimination. In October, officials outlined updated procedures for handling racist incidents, including investigations, contacting families, and potential suspensions in serious cases, but critics argued that new policies would mean little without dedicated staff and resources to enforce them. At an October meeting, one student told board members that black pupils had repeatedly raised concerns but felt their complaints were being ignored. Other speakers called for tougher disciplinary measures, expanded ethnic studies programs, and greater efforts to recruit and retain black teachers. Ethnic studies teachers and community advocates welcomed the decision, arguing that the district needed to put its money behind promises to tackle racism. Alejandrina Lorenzano, an ethnic studies teacher at Dos Pueblos High School, told the board that dedicated funding was essential to advancing equity and anti-racist work in the region.