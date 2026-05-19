Santa Cruz Breaks Away from the VPP Platform with a New Tallboy Suspension Design

Santa Cruz, a well-known bike manufacturer, has made a significant change in their bike line-up with the release of their 6th-generation Tallboy. The company has decided to break away from their traditional VPP suspension platform and opt for a four-bar design.

Rumors have been circulating for the past week or so about a new Santa Cruz Tallboy . The 5th generation of the bike was released in ‘22, with around a 3-year gap between previous versions, dating back to the original Tallboy , released in 2009.

At the bike. And, boy (feeble attempt at a ‘Tallboy’ pun), did that new bike look different. As we saw in a few leaked photos and the video Santa Cruz put out over the weekend, they’ve moved away from its VPP suspension platform, synonymous with the brand, in favor of a four-bar design. And while the move to 4-bar suspension is clearly the most significant change, that isn’t the only thing that’s new with the latest Tallboy. Let’s take a look at all the changes





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Santa Cruz Tallboy Suspension Design Four-Bar VPP

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