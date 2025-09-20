Santa's Secret Forest: A High-Tech Christmas Wonderland Opens Near Lancashire

A brand new, immersive Christmas experience, Santa's Secret Forest, is set to open near Lancashire, featuring a massive light trail, interactive zones, and a festive market. This unique attraction combines technology and traditional holiday elements to create a magical adventure for visitors of all ages.

A groundbreaking Christmas experience, Santa 's Secret Forest, is taking shape just a short distance from Lancashire , promising to immerse visitors in a high-tech festive wonderland. The sprawling 40-acre site, nestled in the heart of Orrell Hill Woods, is being transformed into a spectacular display of holiday cheer, designed to capture the imagination of visitors of all ages.

This innovative attraction aims to redefine the traditional Christmas experience, blending cutting-edge technology with classic holiday traditions. The project, spearheaded by Sidestep Events Ltd, promises an unparalleled level of immersion and engagement. The development represents a significant investment in creating a unique destination that goes beyond the typical Christmas light trail. The aim is to provide a truly immersive experience, rich in sensory details, and offering numerous interactive elements. Visitors can expect to be wowed by breathtaking special effects, including multi-coloured light displays and captivating festive scenes. This comprehensive approach is designed to create lasting memories and ignite the magic of Christmas for everyone involved. The Secret Forest experience aims to engage all the senses. The overall goal is to provide a memorable Christmas adventure, setting a new standard for seasonal attractions. Santa's Secret Forest is poised to become a significant draw for families and visitors seeking a unique and captivating holiday experience. \At the core of the Secret Forest lies Santa's Christmas Hub, an immersive 2,700 sqm interactive walkthrough, unprecedented in the UK. This expansive hub offers an hour-long journey through ten themed rooms, each packed with festive activity and designed to captivate visitors. The journey includes exploration of behind-the-scenes operations of Christmas, offering a unique perspective on the holiday season. Visitors will have the opportunity to step into Santa's world, experiencing the Grand Lobby, the Toy Workshop, the Time Tunnel and the Magic Elevator. The North Pole Command will be on display, as will Santa's Sleigh Garage, giving insight into the workings of the big day. The Tinsel Town Express and Santa's bustling Mail Room round out this journey, allowing visitors to experience the diverse activities that contribute to Christmas. Adding to the festive atmosphere, the attraction will feature Santa's real-life reindeer, offering a close encounter with the magical creatures associated with Christmas. The Merrywood Market will provide a wide selection of festive fayre, including Yorkshire pudding wraps, bratwurst, and toasted marshmallows, catering to a variety of tastes and preferences. Optional add-ons such as the Postal Express miniature train and a 4D VR Sleigh Ride will further enhance the experience, providing additional opportunities for engagement and enjoyment. The inclusion of these elements underscores the commitment to providing a diverse and engaging experience for all visitors, young and old, ensuring that every aspect of the attraction is meticulously designed to evoke wonder and excitement. The attraction aims to create lasting family memories, drawing on the excitement of Christmas. \James McMahon, Director of Sidestep Events Ltd, emphasized the exceptional nature of the project, stating that it is unlike anything the UK has ever seen. He highlighted the unique blend of world-class technology, theatrical storytelling, and timeless Christmas traditions. The project's philosophy is to offer something new, using technology to enhance the experience. According to McMahon, the Secret Forest is not just a light trail but a comprehensive adventure into the very heart of Christmas, appealing to all senses and age groups. This all-encompassing experience includes a wide array of entertainment options, from impressive light displays to interactive exhibits and a range of food and beverage options. Santa's Secret Forest is scheduled to run from November 21st to December 24th. Tickets will be available starting from £34, with the Light Trail alone costing £15. Located in Hightown, at Orrell Hill Woods, the Secret Forest provides a convenient location for visitors. This strategic placement makes the attraction easily accessible for many families. For those seeking further information, a website link is provided, enabling easy access to booking information and additional details about the upcoming holiday attraction. The Secret Forest is designed to be a must-visit destination for anyone seeking to experience the magic of Christmas in a new and innovative way, with an experience that is intended to spark holiday joy and create memories





